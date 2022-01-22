Arizona Dem Party Censures Sen. Sinema with a Lie

The far-left Arizona Democrat Party censured Sen. Krysten Sinema for following Senate rules and protecting the filibuster. The filibuster is the only thing standing in the way of Democrats ramming through their fundamental transformation.

Authoritarian Democrats countenance no divergence from the new religion.

The Arizona Democrats are pretending their fascist voting bill protects voting rights when it does the opposite.

The last line of the censure is the best. “While we take no pleasure in this announcement, the ADP Executive Board has decided to formally censure Senator Sinema as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy.”

Sen. Sinema has been a loyal Democrat. She isn’t moderate but she understands the importance of the filibuster in protecting the health of the Democracy. She has some common sense.

According to the Party, she only has 8% approval among Arizona Democrats. The problem for them is they won’t keep Arizona without her.

Arizona Democratic Party Exec Board censures AZ Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: “While we take no pleasure in this announcement, the ADP Executive Board has decided to formally censure Senator Sinema as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy.” pic.twitter.com/3XEzR9S2xs — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 22, 2022

