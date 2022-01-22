Huge Protest in Sweden Where Few COV Mandates Are in Place

There aren’t many mandates in Sweden and it’s been that way since the start of the pandemic. They kept their sanity, their freedom, and their businesses. However, they know the danger of vaccine passports and they don’t want them.

They’re holding a huge protest today in Stockholm, and it’s not just Stockholm.

Huge demonstration against vaccine passports in Stockholm, Sweden. “Even in a country that hardly enforced any Covid-related measures, people are fed up with the global Orwellian agenda.” pic.twitter.com/6pWlpSPyUR — Bees☀️ (@Bees18837357) January 22, 2022

NOW – Large protest against vaccine passports in central #Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.pic.twitter.com/1EKsxL0at7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 22, 2022

Even in the very left nation of Norway, they don’t like it.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: Thousands of Norwegians singing the national anthem outside the parliament in protest against covid passports. "FREEDOM, FREEDOM FREEDOM" I'm reporting on the scene. pic.twitter.com/IOjHfIIl6X — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 22, 2022

Massive protest in France.

Finland protests.

NOW – Large protest against vaccine passport and vaccine mandates in #Helsinki, the capital of Finland.pic.twitter.com/HfukwGAB9e — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 22, 2022

Spain.

Spectacular protest against lingering vaccine mandates and COVID tyranny tonight in Las Palmas, Spain.pic.twitter.com/3An6bTaAj0 — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) January 22, 2022

Trafalgar.

Thousands March on Trafalgar Square #NHS100k Protest against vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/UH1pMwzGDD — Subject Access (@SubjectAccesss) January 22, 2022

Related