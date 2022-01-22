Huge Protest in Sweden Where Few COV Mandates Are in Place

By
M Dowling
-
0

There aren’t many mandates in Sweden and it’s been that way since the start of the pandemic. They kept their sanity, their freedom, and their businesses. However, they know the danger of vaccine passports and they don’t want them.

They’re holding a huge protest today in Stockholm, and it’s not just Stockholm.

Even in the very left nation of Norway, they don’t like it.

Massive protest in France.

Finland protests.

Spain.

Trafalgar.


