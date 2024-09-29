The South Is Devastated by Hurricane Helene

“I continue to be briefed by my team on the ongoing response efforts in Hurricane Helene’s wake, and my Administration is in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need,” Joe Biden, as Asheville is cut off and whole towns are underwater.

Kamala Harris gives her best attempt to seem knowledgable about Hurricane Helene but states the obvious. Does she seem competent to you? pic.twitter.com/8pZ2ebbziX — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) September 28, 2024

The Southeast is grappling with widespread devastation after Helene made landfall Thursday as the strongest hurricane on record to slam into Florida’s Big Bend region and tore through multiple states, killing at least 64 people, knocking out power to millions, and trapping families in floodwaters.

It’s not a given that white people will get help or as much help as communities of color.

“Communities of color need more” says Kamala Harris. Harris proposed race based assistance to families who have been effected by fire, flooding, hurricanes and other natural disasters. To those families who have been devastated by Hurricane Helene in Florida, Georgia, North… pic.twitter.com/htSNuayQO4 — The Liberal Lampoon (@Liberal_Lampoon) September 29, 2024

If she wins, the money will go to anyone but white people. She is a true believer in anti-white racism.

In hard-hit North Carolina, days of unrelenting flooding have turned roads into waterways, left many without necessities, and strained state resources.

Deaths have been reported in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia.

Buncombe County, North Carolina, officials have received more than 1,000 reports of missing persons, though most reports are probably just out of communication.

Acting Federal Highway Administrator Kristin White of the US Department of Transportation said Sunday that about 300 roads are closed in North Carolina and another 150 are closed in South Carolina. North Carolina officials acknowledged that those closures have hampered the delivery of water supplies to communities in need.

Small towns in rural North Carolina have been wiped out by Hurricane Helene. Pray for our forgotten men and women. Biden and Harris abandoned them. pic.twitter.com/ZOp9zNFzva — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 29, 2024

Homes Obliterated

The remnants of Helene continued to knock out power for several states across the eastern US on Saturday, with about 2.4 million customers left in the dark in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Virginia, according to PowerOutage.us.

“It looks like a tornado went off; it looks like a bomb went off,” Gov. Kemp said of Georgia.

The National Weather Service office in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, said Saturday it is “devastated by the horrific flooding and widespread wind damage that Hurricane Helene caused.”

Hurricane Helene devastated Asheville, North Carolina.

Days after Helene slammed Florida on Thursday night as a Category 4 hurricane, countless residents were displaced, boil water notices were put in place in multiple counties, and power was out for over 186,000 customers. “You see some just complete obliteration for homes,” DeSantis said Saturday.

Helene dumped “staggering” amounts of rain, including 12 to 14 inches in South Carolina, 12 to 16 inches in Florida, and 12 to 14 inches in Georgia, said Ken Graham, the director of the National Weather Service.

Video and pic Tennessee and North Carolina As Hurricane Helene devastates Florida, Georgia, NC and beyond, with damages soaring past $100 billion & lives lost, the Biden Harris administration’s focus seems misplaced. Helene’s destruction is monumental, yet where is the swift,… pic.twitter.com/WOdPO812pa — The Jake Buzz (@thejakebuzz) September 28, 2024

Mental lightweight Kamala blamed Donald Trump.

