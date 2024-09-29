Tim Walz Is the Most Uncouth Running Mate in US History

Tim Walz went to the Minnesota-Michigan game yesterday. He took in the action from a suite along with former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who wanted to go door-to-door taking everyone’s guns in Texas. He must have a suicidal streak.

The 12th-ranked defending champions came away with a 27-24 victory.

When Walz left the Big House, fans waited outside and bid him a harsh farewell. The clip below said it was as he entered, but it looks like he was leaving.

Several in attendance booed him, with another fan even yelling, “Get out of here.”

While he marched through the arena, he gave the middle finger to a fan who said, “Trump 2024, baby.” He’s uncouth and literally weird. For all this talk of weird Republicans, he’s actually weird.

He also made a vulgar gesture to students, which you can see below.

Walz misbehaved badly. Like I said, he’s uncouth. These are special needs students. He has zero respect for people.

Some fans booed him.

J.D. Vance was kicked out of the Pimanti Brothers, and he is the class act that Walz is not, plus he’s intelligent.


