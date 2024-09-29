Tim Walz Is the Most Uncouth Running Mate in US History

Tim Walz went to the Minnesota-Michigan game yesterday. He took in the action from a suite along with former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who wanted to go door-to-door taking everyone’s guns in Texas. He must have a suicidal streak.

The 12th-ranked defending champions came away with a 27-24 victory.

When Walz left the Big House, fans waited outside and bid him a harsh farewell. The clip below said it was as he entered, but it looks like he was leaving.

Several in attendance booed him, with another fan even yelling, “Get out of here.”

While he marched through the arena, he gave the middle finger to a fan who said, “Trump 2024, baby.” He’s uncouth and literally weird. For all this talk of weird Republicans, he’s actually weird.

He also made a vulgar gesture to students, which you can see below.

BREAKING: Tim Walz was seen flipping a man off that said ‘Trump 2024 baby’ while at a Michigan football game. pic.twitter.com/4eoQUI0l8s — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 29, 2024

Donald Trump was cheered & USA chants broke out at the Alabama vs Georgia game when he appeared on the Jumbotron. Tim Walz was booed & “Tampon Tim” chants broke out as Michigan & Minnesota fans were forced to wait outside in the rain so he could enter the stadium… pic.twitter.com/yPAWucKLK5 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) September 29, 2024

Walz misbehaved badly. Like I said, he’s uncouth. These are special needs students. He has zero respect for people.

Watch what Tim Walz did in front of students today in Michigan pic.twitter.com/98ac6FK1Cz — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 28, 2024

Some fans booed him.

THIS IS BRUTAL! Michigan college football fans BOOED Tim Walz as he entered the stadium for the big game against Minnesota Some were screaming, “GET OUT OF HERE!” This is what happens when they can’t bus in supporters to cheer like robots. pic.twitter.com/SdH8aArW1P — George (@BehizyTweets) September 28, 2024

J.D. Vance was kicked out of the Pimanti Brothers, and he is the class act that Walz is not, plus he’s intelligent.

A Michigan fan yelled Trump 2024 at Tim Walz and Tim Walz gave him the middle finger. JD Vance was kicked out of Pimanti Brothers and JD Vance called them a great local business. The choice is clear. pic.twitter.com/JK0WsULmvv — TMK 2️⃣.0️⃣ (@TheMagaKing2_0) September 29, 2024