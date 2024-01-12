The Stand at Eagle Pass

I mentioned Eagle Pass in one of the articles and realized people might not know what is happening. This is one for the history books.

Texas National Guard seized Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, preventing Border Patrol officers from entering the area as the border crisis continues to spiral out of control, reports ABC News.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took control of the public park in the border city where the illegal aliens wind up after crossing the dangerous Rio Grande. The park abuts the river where people, including migrant children, die every week, sometimes daily.

Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas said the state seized Shelby Park, erecting fences to keep out citizens — and even federal border agents — without any notice as part of Abbott’s emergency.

Salinas wants it kept open, but he has to say that.

“That is not a decision that we agreed to,” Salinas said in an emotional speech Thursday.

“This is not something that we wanted. This is not something that we asked for as a city.”

Wednesday night, fencing had already blocked off the entrances, and military trucks were parked inside, a video Salinas shared shows.

He’s partly upset that he wasn’t notified, but he would have resisted had he been notified. He’s a Democrat and has to abide by the Democrat open borders policies.

Abbott is taking action where no one else is, and even he is too late.

Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Abbott, said in a statement that Texas is using different tactics to deter people from crossing the border illegally. He blames the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

”Texas will continue to deploy Texas, National Guard, soldiers, DPS, troopers, and more barriers, utilizing every tool and strategy to respond to President Biden’s ongoing border crisis,” Eze said.

Open borders groups like The Border Vigil are very opposed and are calling the action cruel. What is cruel is the drownings in the river and the trafficking across the border. That’s what’s cruel.

The Biden Administration

Salinas, to be fair, is under tremendous pressure. In June, he agreed, without the city council’s approval, to a DPS request to declare the park private property so the State could arrest migrants for trespassing. After residents complained about Salinas‘s move, the city council and Salinas himself voted to rescind the original agreement with GPS.

The Biden administration has filed an emergency request with the US Supreme Court. They want border patrol agents to access 2.5 miles of the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas. Eagle Pass is overrun with 10,000 to 15,000 anonymous people every day. The Border Patrol is forced to aid and abet the administration’s lawlessness.

The absurdity of what is being allowed and what Americans accept is beyond all imagination, even just five years ago.

In its filing to the Supreme Court, the state responded that removing the razor wire fencing refutes the federal government’s intended purpose of enforcing immigration policy.

Texas is a republic. It’s the Republic of Texas. They should have some authority to close the border.

