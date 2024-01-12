Sign Up for Never Nikki, Smoke Her

Rand Paul likes Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Robert Kennedy and is not ready to commit. However, he will commit to not supporting Nikki Haley.

“I am ready to make a decision on someone who I cannot support,” Rand Paul said in a video on X, “so I’m announcing this morning that I’m Never Nikki. If you go to nevernikki.net, you can let her know that you’re not a supporter either.

“I don’t think any informed or knowledgeable libertarians or conservatives should support Nikki Haley.

“I’ve seen her attitude towards our interventions overseas. I’ve seen her involvement in the military-industrial complex – $8 million being paid to become part of the team. But I’ve also seen her indicate that she thinks you should be registered to use the Internet…

“I think she fails to understand that our Republic was founded upon people like Ben Franklin, Sam Adams, Madison, John Jay, and others who posted routinely for fear of the government. They posted routinely anonymously, and I think her failure to really understand that or to think that you should register through the government somehow from the Internet is something that should disqualify her in the minds of all libertarian libertarian-leaning conservatives.

“So I’m announcing today I’m Never Nikki. You go to nevernikki.net and sign up and show her that you’re Never Nikki also. Thanks.

BREAKING: Rand Paul announces formation of NEVER NIKKI, slams her neocon politics pic.twitter.com/kN7bgyzABP — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) January 12, 2024

I signed up, will you? As Christie said, she’s not ready, and she’d get “smoked.” Smoke her now.

