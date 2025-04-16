President Xi Blinks: Wants to Negotiate the Tariffs with Provisos

China has expressed willingness to resume trade negotiations with the United States, provided that certain key preconditions are fulfilled. According to a Chinese government source, Bloomberg reported that among the main demands is a call for greater diplomatic respect, a consistent US trade stance, attention to its concerns on sanctions and Taiwan, and the appointment of a lead negotiator with Trump’s full backing.

It is a desperate situation for China; they have much more to lose than the United States.

The Trump administration has raised the tariffs on the Asian nation to 245% after Beijing decided to block new Boeing aircraft purchases by Chinese airlines. China said it “wasn’t afraid to fight” but wants to negotiate “on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit.”

They need to save face, and this is an opening.

China is a bully. Tariffs are how America fights back. @mikepompeo is right: we can’t blink first. pic.twitter.com/6Zox78IQUv — No Labels (@NoLabelsOrg) April 10, 2025

