Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home The Super Bowl Had a Vulgar Sex Scene at Halftime

The Super Bowl Had a Vulgar Sex Scene at Halftime

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Bad Bunny had two men simulating sex during his vapid, screechy, loud performance with accompanying chaotic dance routines. Some of the women looked like whores. I mention this because is this what you want your children to see? Is this what you want for your children? Hedonism and total lack of regard for their bodies? When did wholesome entertainment become a thing of the past?

Bunny is disgusting, Jay-Z is disgusting for picking him, and Goodell is disgusting for allowing this.

Previous articleWomen & Minorities Are Less Than 10% of Pilots But Factor in 4 of 10 Crashes
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x