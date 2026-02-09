The Super Bowl Had a Vulgar Sex Scene at Halftime

Bad Bunny had two men simulating sex during his vapid, screechy, loud performance with accompanying chaotic dance routines. Some of the women looked like whores. I mention this because is this what you want your children to see? Is this what you want for your children? Hedonism and total lack of regard for their bodies? When did wholesome entertainment become a thing of the past?

Bunny is disgusting, Jay-Z is disgusting for picking him, and Goodell is disgusting for allowing this.