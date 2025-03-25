Norm Eisen’s Judicial Revolution Against the Trump Administration

Far-left operative Norm Eisen is continuing his lawfare against Donald Trump. Aligned with the ACLU, Eisen is filing lawsuits with the far-left judges against everything President Trump is doing.

He frequently joins a boring podcast with Jennifer Rubin.

In the clip below, Eisen, founder of CREW, funded by Soros, is pretending the paid and far-left radicals Schumer is pushing to go to GOP town halls are grassroots.

Eisen is on Bluesky, and his anti-Trump presence is non-stop. He is obsessed with destroying the administration.

So much in this short segment but what Norm Eisen is doing is continuing the color revolution he has been running against Trump and MAGA since 2017. He is once again trying to overthrow the Trump administration via lawsuits, protests, etc. He files hundreds of lawsuits with… pic.twitter.com/GSvl8dHjA2 — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) March 23, 2025

Norm’s democracy playbook is based off of Gene Sharp’s book. https://t.co/Tk7TJUtNWz — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) March 25, 2025

Glenn Beck has previously described it as a color revolution. The tactics come directly from the revolution playbook, and we have seen them play out the same way around the world.

Eisen wrote a color revolution playbook. His playbook is exactly what is going on now. Beck’s information from four years ago is solid and worth watching:

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email