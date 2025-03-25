Norm Eisen’s Judicial Revolution Against the Trump Administration

By
M Dowling
-
0
31

LOS ANGELES – JUN 14: Norm Eisen, Jeff Goldblum, and Ed Begley Jr at the ceremony honoring Jeff Goldblum with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 14, 201,8 in Los Angeles, CA

Far-left operative Norm Eisen is continuing his lawfare against Donald Trump. Aligned with the ACLU, Eisen is filing lawsuits with the far-left judges against everything President Trump is doing.

He frequently joins a boring podcast with Jennifer Rubin.

In the clip below, Eisen, founder of CREW, funded by Soros, is pretending the paid and far-left radicals Schumer is pushing to go to GOP town halls are grassroots.

Eisen is on Bluesky, and his anti-Trump presence is non-stop. He is obsessed with destroying the administration.

Glenn Beck has previously described it as a color revolution. The tactics come directly from the revolution playbook, and we have seen them play out the same way around the world.

Eisen wrote a color revolution playbook. His playbook is exactly what is going on now. Beck’s information from four years ago is solid and worth watching:

