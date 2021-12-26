Kash Patel Discusses the Grilling by the J6 Vipers

In the clip below, Kash Patel discusses what happened at the J6 torture committee. They spent 5 1/2 hours not talking about J6 by asking for everything but. They were looking for context and his state of mind for their future hatchet jobs. The committee wanted no good news that Patel offered and they won’t release the transcript of his grilling.

It cost him a small fortune.

Mr. Patel was afraid to tape it because he felt some on the committee were looking for any petty thing so they could charge him with a crime. Others on the committee have been victimized by these committee losers, and they are that (losers).

The J6 witch hunt committee is up to no good.

Watch:

Related