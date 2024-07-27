The Task Force to Fight Anti-Christian Bias

We have an anti-semitism task force and an Islamophobia task force, but nothing for Christians who are being assailed from every direction.

Donald Trump will work on that and establish a federal task force to fight anti-Christian bias.

JUST IN – Trump reveals anti-Christian bias task force; “I will create a new Federal Task Force, fighting anti-Christian bias. Its mission will be to investigate ALL forms of illegal discrimination, harassment and persecution against Christians in America.”pic.twitter.com/JfKO3OfcO9 — Overton (@OvertonLive) July 27, 2024