The Task Force to Fight Anti-Christian Bias

By
M DOWLING
-
1
3

We have an anti-semitism task force and an Islamophobia task force, but nothing for Christians who are being assailed from every direction.

Donald Trump will work on that and establish a federal task force to fight anti-Christian bias.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz