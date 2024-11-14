Donald J. Trump Nominates RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary

President-elect Donald J. Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

“I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health.

“The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country.

“Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!”

I think it’s safe to say that hardcore leftist HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and his assistant, Admiral Rachel Levine, a confused man, should hand in their resignations forthwith.

All corrupt bureaucrats should resign now.

He wants to make America healthy again, especially children. That is what the bureaucrats failed miserably at doing.

