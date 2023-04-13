The Treachery of the Bank Cartel

The majority of Americans have never heard of the BIS, the Bank of International Settlements, or even any of the Basel Agreements.

The treachery by the global banking cartels is there for all the world to see. Sadly, tens and tens of millions of Americans are glued to smartphones and video games. Tens of millions can’t process the complicated web of deceit foisted upon not only Americans but people worldwide.

Brandon Smith explains in his column excerpted below. He deals with the CBDC “currency” nightmare the “Fed” is trying to shove down our throats. Consider reading the article.

There has been extensive discussion in the past couple of years within alternative media circles about the dangers of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs); a currency framework very similar to blockchain based products like Bitcoin but directly controlled by central bankers. It’s a threat that some analysts including myself have been writing about for more than a decade, so it’s good to finally see the issue being addressed more in the mainstream.

The Orwellian nature of CBDCs cannot be overstated. In a cashless society most people would be dependent on digital products for exchanging goods and labor, and this would of course mean the end of all privacy in trade. Everything you buy or sell or work for in your life would be recorded, and this lack of anonymity could be used to stifle your freedoms in the future.

For example, say you like to eat steak regularly, but the increasingly authoritarian government decides to list red meat as a health risk and a “climate change risk” due to carbon emissions from cows. They determine by your purchase history (which they have full access to) that you have contributed more carbon pollution than most people by eating red meat often. They declare that you must pay a retroactive carbon tax on your past purchases of red meat. Not only that, but your insurance company sends you a letter indicating that you are a medical risk and they cut off your health coverage. Continue reading…