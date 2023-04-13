Best News of the Week and It Concerns Mitch McConnell

Great news! Mitch McConnell is probably going to retire. He’s coming back after a five-week recovery from a fall, but he might finally be ready to give it up.

According to The Spectator, multiple sources confirm that Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming, John Cornyn of Texas, and John Thune of South Dakota are actively reaching out to fellow Republican senators in efforts to prepare for an anticipated leadership vote — a vote that would occur upon the announcement that McConnell would be retiring from his duties as leader, and presumably the Senate itself.

That’s the good news. The bad news is we might get someone as bad or worse.

RINO John Cornyn is making the preparations. That’s not a good thing.

“Requests are being targeted at a plethora of conservative senators, including the sixteen who voted to delay the leadership election earlier this year, a proxy for opposition to McConnell’s leadership. Rick Scott, the Florida senator and former NRSC head who challenged McConnell, ultimately received ten protest votes. These members could prove key to determining the next Republican leader. Queries are also being made internally about the rules regarding replacement, and how the contest would be structured given the lack of an obvious heir apparent,” reports The Spectator.

