Best News of the Week and It Concerns Mitch McConnell

Great news! Mitch McConnell is probably going to retire. He’s coming back after a five-week recovery from a fall, but he might finally be ready to give it up.
According to The Spectator, multiple sources confirm that Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming, John Cornyn of Texas, and John Thune of South Dakota are actively reaching out to fellow Republican senators in efforts to prepare for an anticipated leadership vote — a vote that would occur upon the announcement that McConnell would be retiring from his duties as leader, and presumably the Senate itself.
That’s the good news. The bad news is we might get someone as bad or worse.
RINO John Cornyn is making the preparations. That’s not a good thing.
“Requests are being targeted at a plethora of conservative senators, including the sixteen who voted to delay the leadership election earlier this year, a proxy for opposition to McConnell’s leadership. Rick Scott, the Florida senator and former NRSC head who challenged McConnell, ultimately received ten protest votes. These members could prove key to determining the next Republican leader. Queries are also being made internally about the rules regarding replacement, and how the contest would be structured given the lack of an obvious heir apparent,” reports The Spectator.
Notice all the secrecy around the exalted leader of the RINOs. He never had an unscripted interview, or an interview of any length. We heard nothing about his injury other than he fell. A brain injury is a serious matter the public has a right to know about, but not with King Mitch. He is surrounded by a group of obedient followers.
The appearance of the Mitch gang when he gives his little 60 second pronouncements (i.e. J6 coverage with films is very bad) is sinister. It shows the strangle hold he has on the party, like a mob boss.
Every little thing about Trump is aired constantly and he is investigated constantly. We know his finances. He gives 90 minute speeches with half of it ad libbed.
Trump is the model of openness, Mitch is the model of corruption and privilege.
It’s great news that his brain injury prevents him from further damaging America, He made certain he had a team of sycophants behind him for this moment. Notice that the 3 RINOs Cornyn, Thune and Barrasso were always obediently hovering behind Mitch as he made his ridiculous pronouncements. Ernst was there often also. There is no chance of a decent leader being elected. Reaching as high as the mediocre at best McCarthy is impossible, These candidates are fervent Trump haters.
The position of senate leader, whether majority of minority, is a fictitious position which is merely a title within the party. It has no special powers. The real power is in who can control votes and campaign funding.
Mitch leaves in disgrace, cannot really go home in public without being ridiculed.