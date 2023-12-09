The Trump Comment That Led to Media Dictatorship Hysteria

Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Sean Hannity this week. Then, The Donald told the joke that went around the Internet and accelerated the media’s fears of retribution and dictatorship.

The AP started it off. They claimed that Donald Trump faces “increasing scrutiny over growing authoritarian and violent rhetoric.” [The left and Liz Cheney invented those concerns.]

This is the clip:

The AP wrote:

Fox News host Sean Hannity gave his longtime friend [they have to put that in] a chance to assure the American people that he wouldn’t abuse power or seek retribution if he wins a second term. But instead of offering a perfunctory answer brushing off the warnings, Trump stoked the fire.

THE ACTUAL DIALOGUE

Hannity: “…Are you promising America tonight you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?”

Trump, with his dry sense of humor, began: “Except for day one,” the GOP front-runner said Tuesday night before a live audience in Davenport, Iowa.

He paused long enough for the media’s hackles to go up. It’s how he gets them to talk about him.

Hannity asked: Meaning?

Trump replied: “I want to close the border, and I want to drill.”

“We love this guy,” Trump said of Hannity. “He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said: ‘No, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.’”

“I want to close the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill.”

To that exchange, the AP wrote:

Trump has a long history of making inflammatory proclamations that spark outrage from detractors and generate a stream of headlines without ever coming to fruition. Often, they are made in a tongue-in-cheek manner that allows Trump’s allies to claim he was joking and cite the backlash as another example of a candidate skilled at baiting an out-of-touch press that takes him far too literally.

Every joke becomes a media conspiracy.

Politico Playbook jumped write on it that morning:

As if on cue, Trump leaned in on the notion that his second term would constitute a revenge tour. At a Fox News town hall in Davenport, Iowa, host SEAN HANNITY tried to get Trump to play down the very concerns Biden was raising.

Did Trump have “any plans whatsoever, if reelected president, to abuse power? To break the law? To use the government to go after people?” he asked. Trump deflected.

Hannity tried again: “You are promising America tonight you would never abuse this power as retribution against anybody?”

“Except for Day 1,” Trump replied. He added later, “This guy [Hannity], he says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you? I said, ‘No, no, no — other than Day 1.’”

The back-and-forth underscored just how sobering, nasty, and unprecedented a Trump-Biden rematch promises to be. A presidential frontrunner idly musing about being a “dictator,” even for a day, is not normal stuff.

[nasty?]

Immediately after, Biden campaign manager JULIE CHAVEZ RODRIGUEZ released the following statement: “Donald Trump has been telling us exactly what he will do if he’s reelected, and tonight he said he will be a dictator on day one. Americans should believe him.”

I’m sure you noticed how Politico messed up his joke about wanting to close the border and drill, drill, drill, changing the tone and effect.

That’s how the media went on for two days. The media is an arm of the Democrat Party, and Fox has been made into a Media Matters hostage. Newsmax and OANN are good but have a smaller reach.

