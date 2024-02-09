The Tucker Carlson – Russian President Putin Interview

After reviewing the history of Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Putin said Russia wanted to come through the door and have a relationship with the West. He might have joined NATO but realized Russia was not welcome.

He said he tried to build a relationship in other ways. For instance, he encouraged the US to not encourage separatism in the Caucuses. They did, anyway. Putin said the CIA replied they are working with the opposition in Russia and will keep doing it, and wouldn’t work with Russa.

When the US missile defense system was created, Putin said the US and Russia should develop a nuclear defense system jointly. This was under Bush Sr. They agreed, but with some exceptions. Then they told Russia to get lost. He described a US system that is run by agencies, and they made the decision.

Putin said he was promised NATO would not expand to the East. By 2008, the US said the doors to NATO were open to Ukraine.

Then, the coup came in 2014. He said Russia had to protect Crimea. Putin said the coup of the Ukrainian President was unnecessary. The Ukrainian president was willing to have an election that he never would have won, but the West pushed for revolution in the Maidan.

Russia never agreed to have NATO in Ukraine. They signed MINSK II but Ukraine said they would never implement it. Germany and France admitted they never intended to implement it.

Putin claimed he spoke with the US all the time, but they insisted on war.

He said they had not reached their aims -denazification, for one. Ukraine developed its identity on false heroes who collaborated with Hitler. They were involved in exterminating Polish, Russian, and Jewish populations. These Nazi heroes have monuments, they’re on flags, and these are people who exterminated the others.

You don’t control the whole country, Tucker said, so how do you extinguish the nation’s ideology?

Putin said Ukraine put in writing that Nazism would be eliminated in official quarters. That is it.

Why haven’t there been peace talks? Putin said there had been and were almost finalized; the other side threw the agreements out, and the former PM of the UK, Boris Johnson, forbade negotiations.

Putin said he withdrew from Kiev based on negotiations, but then Ukraine decided to go to full war.

He said he has no interest in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania – why would we? Putin said, “It is absolutely out of the question. It goes beyond common sense” to go to a global war. It will bring the world to the brink of extinction.

Putin said it’s just Western scaremongering.

Their goal is to weaken Russia as much as possible, Putin said

Tucker asked him about Schumer threatening to send US soldiers. Putin said he doesn’t understand why they should. There are mercenaries from Poland, the US, etc.

This would bring us to a bad place. He asked, “Don’t you have anything better to do?” Rather than fight in Ukraine. You have problems on the border and elsewhere. Isn’t it better to negotiate with Russia.

Vladimir Putin to Tucker Carlson: “We are thousands of miles away… You have issues on your border, issues with migration, issues with national debt at $33 trillion.” “You have nothing better to do than fight in Ukraine? Would it be better to negotiate?” pic.twitter.com/gYS3LAIHNU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 8, 2024

When asked about who blew up Nord Stream, Putin said you look at who is interested and who is capable.

Tucker wanted to know why he wouldn’t present evidence. Putin said the US controls much of the media in the world. He said most people know who did it. He also asked why the Germans weren’t saying something.

Putin said it confuses him, too. Germany will not open the surviving Nord Stream pipe. Poland won’t open the line, but Germany feeds Poland to a certain extent. Putin said he doesn’t understand it. These are incompetent people.

JUST IN: Russian President Vladimir Putin suggests the CIA blew up the Nord Stream pipeline during his interview with Tucker Carlson. Putin also said the United States is one of the biggest sources of propaganda in the world. Tucker: “Who blew up Nord Stream?” Putin: “You for… pic.twitter.com/Cr1VffsWu6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 8, 2024

Tucker asked how the dollar has changed the world. Putin said the weaponization of the dollar was a mistake of the US leadership. The dollar is the cornerstone of US power, but the fact that the US puts certain restrictions on the dollar sends a message to the whole world, and everyone goes to protect themselves. Putin said he didn’t ban the US dollar. The US action undermined the US dollar.

The boogeyman stories about China are just that, he said. Russia has increased trade with China, and it’s well-balanced. The BRICS countries are developing very rapidly. In 1992, BRICS represented 16% of world trade and are now more than G7. It’s inevitable. How does the US deal with it? With force. The leaders in the West haven’t accepted that the world is changing.

He called the sanctions illegitimate by UN regulations.

Then Tucker asked if a new president could work with the US if he took over. Putin said it isn’t about one person. He felt he had a good relationship with Bush and Trump, but nothing would change if self-conceit and domination are the goal.

Russia became the first economy despite sanctions. The sanctions don’t work.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia felt constant pressure. Dragging Ukraine into NATO is pressure, pressure, pressure. Why, he asked. There are many centers of power in the US.

The world is changing. Will the US accept it, and will it happen gradually and painlessly?

They discussed God and the AI empire.

Going back to Ukraine, he said NATO essentially began to develop bases in Ukraine, and Russians were non-titular in Ukraine. He doesn’t know why Boris Johnson told Ukraine not to negotiate, but he thinks the West decided they could defeat Russia militarily.

They also discussed the imprisoned Wall Street Journal writer, and Tucker went to bat for him.

– In his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tucker Carlson went to bat for Wall Street journalist Evan Gershkovich, who is currently imprisoned in Russia. “He’s a kid, and maybe he was breaking your law in some way, but he’s not a super spy, and… pic.twitter.com/qinfmcDKFM — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 8, 2024

