The Damning DOJ Report of Old Uncle Joe Should Help Trump

The DOJ report authored by Robert Hur is mind-blowingly, jaw-droppingly damning of Joe Biden and, exonerates Donald Trump.

The report indicates that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information. That goes to criminality. There was a motive. He wanted to put classified information in his memoir.

Mr. Hur said that Biden couldn’t even remember the year he was vice president, and he couldn’t remember within years when his son Beau died.

That comes as no surprise to anyone, or it shouldn’t have.

According to a reading of the government prosecutors’ report, Joe Biden is guilty of everything he accused Donald Trump of doing.

The report states that “President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.”

That is a felony. Vice Presidents are not allowed to take secret documents and have no power to declassify them. When Mike Pence was caught with classified documents, he pleaded ignorance and was ostensibly let off the hook by the DOJ because he handed them over right away. Donald Trump was working on handing them over through his attorneys in a way he believed legal.

THE KEY POINTS IN THE REPORT

According to the report: “FBI agents recovered these materials from the garage, offices, and basement den in Mr. Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.”

Look at how they were kept:

According to the report, investigators found “…issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods. FBI agents recovered these materials from the garage offices and basement den in Mr. Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.”

Elected to the Senate at age twenty-nine, he considered running for President as early as 1980 and did so in 1988, 2008, and 2020. He believed his record during decades in the Senate made him worthy of the presidency, and he collected papers and artifacts related to significant issues and events in his career. He used these materials to write memoirs published in 2007, to document his legacy, and to cite as evidence that he was a man of presidential timber.

Biden probably left out the parts where he won office with the help of segregationists, and he pushed the Crime Bill that put black kids in prison for pot. Biden warned in a 1993 speech of “predators on our streets” who were “beyond the pale” in support of the crime bill. Most people believe he was referencing the kids the bill then imprisoned.

Stealing Documents for His Legacy

When Biden had a difference of opinion with then-President Obama, he said the troops must be withdrawn, while Obama believed he should move ahead with a surge, which he did. Biden kept those classified materials because he believed history would prove him correct; such was his arrogance.

Mr. Biden’s views endured sharp criticism from others within and outside of the administration, but he always believed history would prove him right. He retained materials documenting his opposition to the troop surge, including a classified handwritten memo he sent President Obama over the 2009 Thanksgiving holiday and related marked classified documents.

Classified Data Given to a Ghostwriter

In a recorded conversation with his ghostwriter in February 2017, about a month after he left office, Mr. Biden said, while referencing his 2009 Thanksgiving memo, that he had “just found all the classified stuff downstairs.”

“At least three times, Mr. Biden read from classified entries aloud to his ghostwriter nearly verbatim.”

So, he read classified information to some guy writing his book.

Mr. Biden‘s memory was significantly limited, both during his recorded interviews with the ghostwriter in 2017 and in his interview with our office in 2023.

We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with poor memory.

It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his 80s – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.

When Biden was asked about reports that former President Trump had kept classified documents at his own home, Mr. Biden wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible and voiced concern about” what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods.”

The hypocrisy and deceit are not “well-meaning.”

He consulted the notebooks liberally during hours of discussions with his ghostwriter and viewed them as highly private and valued possessions with which he was unwilling to part.

During our interview of him, Mr. Biden was emphatic, declaring that his notebooks are “my property” and “every president before me has done the exact same thing,”

The report by Mr. Hur states: Historically, after leaving office, many former presidents and vice presidents have knowingly taken home sensitive materials related to national security from their administrations without being charged with crimes.

HOW DO THEY PROSECUTE TRUMP?

So, how does Jack Smith prosecute Donald Trump? His case should never have seen the light of day and should be thrown out.

The report states further: Most jurors would likely find evidence of this precedent and Mr. Biden‘s claimed reliance on it, which we expect would be admitted at trial to be compelling evidence that Mr. Biden did not act willfully.

That applies 100% to Donald Trump. Trump’s lawyers can use this.

As for Biden’s cognitive impairments, they were obvious before he entered office, and Democrats saw fit to put him in the presidency anyway. Undoubtedly, they see him as malleable to whatever they want done.

READ THE REPORT HERE

Biden defends himself, but is there a defense?

