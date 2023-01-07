The Tweets That Will Force Jordan Peterson Into Re-Education Camp

Dr. Jordan Peterson is battling with the College of Psychologists of Ontario. They want to send him to reeducation camp for Wrongthink. They mostly want to humiliate and dehumanize him.

The professional regulatory body charged with licensing and upholding standards for psychologists in the province has ordered Peterson to undergo remedial social media training, which he calls reeducation.

He will lose his license if he doesn’t agree.

This is the world with a Prime Minister trained as a young global leader by Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum. Klaus didn’t train Biden since he’s untrainable, but his puppet masters obviously were.

Here are the forbidden tweets that make up the case against Dr. Peterson:

I have been sentenced by @CPOntario to mandatory communications retraining in part because I retweeted @PierrePoilievre. It's time for the commissars there to resign. https://t.co/uyDmY7gTB4 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 6, 2023

Enough already. Time to stop. Stop the masks. Stop the lockdowns. Stop the petty power-mad hysteria. Leave people alone and let them get on with their lives @benshapiro https://t.co/ufMQW3qQ9v — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) December 31, 2021

Enough. Enough COVID mandates. Drop the damn masks and the idiot rules and get on with life. Today. https://t.co/hReCA19rMH — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 24, 2022

They made up the bulk of the case against him and were simply some anonymous someone complaining.

The next one is because he called someone a “prick” and misspelled it – deliberately out of politeness.



The anon with no sense of humor didn’t like this next one either. Maybe the anonymous caller was Justin Trudeau.

Then stop. Puppet. Now. What's your end game @JustinTrudeau ? Lay it out. https://t.co/Ai40Fixtlh — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 8, 2022

In total, about 12 anons complained in the whole wide world -12!

Canada has become a lunatic asylum under Justin Trudeau, and we’re right there with dementia Joe. Look at your future under the WEF (World Economic Forum) and weep.

THESE ARE JORDAN PETERSON’S TWEETS EXPLAINING HIS SITUATION

BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticising @JustinTrudeau and his political allies.

I am to take a course of such training (with reports documenting my “progress” or face an in-person tribunal and suspension of my right to operate as a licensed clinical psychologist.

About a dozen people from all over the world submitted complaints about my public statements on Twitter and [Joe] Rogan over a four year period (out of the 15 million who follow me on social media) claiming that I had “harmed” people (not them) with my views.

In its wisdom @CPOntario decided to pursue these complaints even though they could have dismissed them as vexatious.

I have been accused of harming people (although none of the complainants involved in the current action were clients of mine, past or present, or were even acquainted with any of my clients).

And even though many of them falsely claimed that they were or had been clients of mine and were allowed by @CPOntario to have their complaints investigated despite this falsehood.

We are now in a situation in Canada under @JustinTrudeau where practising professionals can have their livelihoods and public reputations threatened in a very serious manner for agreeing with the Official Opposition and criticising major government figures.

If I comply the terms of my re-education and my punishment will be announced publicly. I have already had the second most serious category of punishment levied against me and have been deemed a high risk to “re-offend”.

Canadians: your physicians, lawyers, psychologists, and other professionals are now so intimidated by their commissar overlords that they fear to tell you the truth. This means that your care and legal counsel has been rendered dangerously unreliable.

Ask Queen’s U law professor @PardyBruce if he concurs on the legal front.

To reiterate: I face public disgrace, mandatory political re-education, disciplinary hearing, and potential loss of my clinical licensing for agreeing with @PierrePolievre and criticising our standing PM @JustinTrudeau.

I am willing (if @SPOntario concurs, which they won’t) to make absolutely every word of all this fully public so that everyone can decide for themselves what is actually happening.

And to let the chips fall where they will in consequence.

