Most “Militant” Agency of Government to Police Our Speech- Media Yawns

The White House is once again promoting censorship and the abuse of government power to silence speech it dislikes. Only this time, DHS is the enforcement agent. They are the most militant agency of government, the most heavily armed, the most militarized. In addition, a leftist fact checker will provide them with hit lists. Obviously, this is to help silence wrongthink.

The Biden Administration is the most anti-First Amendment administration in American history. If this is allowed, it is the end of free speech and we are finished. Mayorkas also made it clear that this is timed with the November elections.

“That the Biden Admin casually announced today that the Dept of Homeland Security — a domestic security agency — has created a “disinformation” board is indescribably dystopian and chilling. That Democrats think this is good and normal tells you all you need to know about them,” Glenn Greenwald wrote on Twitter.

Last night, Charlie Hurt said the most important thing here is “the agency they decided to put this in is the largest most militarized in this government…they buy bullets by the millions…”

The media is fine with the Biden administration nullifying the 1st Amendment.

Take the St. Louis Dispatch as one example.

They wrote in part [Sentinel put one para in bold]:

The Department of Homeland Security is stepping up an effort to counter disinformation coming from Russia as well as misleading information that human smugglers circulate to target migrants hoping to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The spread of disinformation can affect border security, Americans’ safety during disasters, and public trust in our democratic institutions,” the department said in a statement Wednesday. It declined The Associated Press’ request for an interview.

The move drew immediate criticism from some lawmakers, including Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who saw it as a threat to free speech.

Last September, for example, confusion around President Joe Biden’s immigration policies combined with messages shared widely across the Haitian community on Meta’s Facebook and WhatsApp platforms led some of the 14,000 migrants to the border town of Del Rio, Texas, where they set up camp. Some were ultimately expelled and were flown out of the U.S.

Do pay attention to this paragraph – what a joke:

“We are very concerned that Haitians who are taking the irregular migration path are receiving misinformation that the border is open,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at the time…

The new board also will monitor and prepare for Russian disinformation threats as this year’s midterm elections near and the Kremlin continues an aggressive disinformation campaign around the war in Ukraine.

This year’s elections! The war in Ukraine and the border! Wonder what they’ll say is fake news?

Anyone who has followed the flood at the border knows that Mayorkas is a liar and the border is wide open. The war in Ukraine leaves us facing WWIII with bumbling fools to lead us and no money. We are not allowed to say that. They will make sure we don’t say that.

Notice how they minimize Josh Hawley’s real concerns that this is a threat to free speech. Actually, it is the end of free speech if this is allowed to continue. Yet, an alleged news organization we quoted from doesn’t have a problem with this.

SENATOR HAWLEY CONDEMNS IT

In a letter to Mayorkas, Senator Hawley demanded that the board be dissolved, citing his concern about the appointment of Jankowicz, described by Hawley as “an anti-free speech activist with a long history of partisan attacks.”

“I confess, I at first thought this announcement was satire. Surely no American Administration would ever use the power of Government to sit in judgment on the First Amendment speech of its own citizens. “Sadly, I was mistaken. Rather than protecting our border or the American homeland, you have chosen to make policing Americans’ speech your priority,” Hawley wrote.

So, the only response to that from the St. Louis Dispatch was: DHS said in its statement that the board will “protect privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties” as part of its duties.

Therefore, you are to believe all is well.

IT’S AIMED AT CONSERVATIVES AND ANYONE GUILTY OF WRONGTHINK

The new board is only aimed at conservatives, and all those who don’t think and say what the government finds acceptable. This is obvious from who they appointed to serve as Executive Director – Nina Jankowicz. Her only qualifications are that she went to Georgetown and she is anti-free speech. Tucker does a great job of going over her qualifications for the job. Watch the two clips from his show last night below.

THEN CAME NEWSGUARD

In addition – to make matters worse – NewsGuard, a fake fact checking site, will now advise the Pentagon. NewsGuard is already paid by the teachers union to distort what the right is saying. The fact checkers will give them lists of people who are guilty of wrongthink.

Wrongthink includes thinking the borders are open or the US going to war with Russia is a bad idea. NewsGuard has ties to George Soros and it’s only goal is to silence the right. We’ve written about them in the past and we are on their hit list for wrongspeak. What they do is find an obscure article with some errors, generalize, and then launch a hit piece.

That only holds for blogs that don’t go along. They find purity in the legacy media.

Watch the Tucker clips if you would like some interesting information on the new Ministry of Truth.

