Kamala to Give Citizenship to Illegals Immediately

According to Quentin Fulks, Harris’s campaign manager, the Harris-Walz administration will give citizenship right away to all eligible illegal aliens.

“The Vice President is going to continue to make sure that our border is secure in a humane way, while also making sure that people who come here that we are also offering them a pathway to citizenship for people who do it in the right way.”

As we have discovered the right way is any way they define it: apps, coming through portals, saying you have a credible threat, and you’re from Cuba, Honduras, Venezuela, you’re LGBT, et cetera.

Those supposedly legal pathways have attracted and released more than 3 million poor migrants into American communities, workplaces, schools, and hospitals.

Under Fulk’s statement, those migrants are crossing the border “in the right way,” and so deserve citizenship.

Who will support them? The middle class will.

Chuck Schumer recently said he wants to give amnesty to millions of people. It will destroy our economy and way of life. Forget Social Security- it’s history.