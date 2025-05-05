The UN Could Go Bankrupt Now That USAID Is Gone

According to the Global Observatory, the UN is potentially going bankrupt. It’s a bloated global organization promoting anti-American values. Their humanitarian budget, which allowed them to skim money off the top, was 40% reliant on USAID.

The UN Is Going Bankrupt

The UN has faced a liquidity crisis for the past seven years because not all member states pay their dues in full or on time.

Every part of the organization is under serious budgetary pressure. The so-called peace and security pillar has suffered from diminished political support for some time. USAID was giving them 40% of their foreign aid.

The UN’s development and humanitarian budget has, until recently, been relatively stable. However, the dismantling of USAID has changed that, given that the US accounted for 40% of foreign aid globally, and many UN agencies have been significantly reliant on US funding. These cuts are part of a broader trend of traditional donors, including the UK, Germany, and France, slashing their aid budgets in recent years. Peak aid was reached in 2023, with official development assistance expected to fall from $213 billion that year to $140 billion by the end of 2025.

While it coincides with the 80th anniversary of the UN, it is hard not to conclude that UN80 is also a response to aid cuts by the United States (US) and other countries, although the secretary-general has denied this. Since US President Donald Trump took office, his administration has caused serious harm to the world body, while other donors have also slashed their foreign aid. This has sent shockwaves through the international aid system, forcing UN agencies to make massive budget cuts and putting millions of lives at risk.

The UN needs our money to continue the globalist “Common Agenda.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a radical globalist, launched UN80 (The UN has existed for 80 years) to address the “liquidity crisis.”

The UN is allegedly going to reform in the spirit of DOGE. Guterres has competition for his position as secretary-general, which might be related to this.

Name one thing they have succeeded at besides their communist 16 sustainable goals. They put terrorist nations in leading roles, have had scandal after scandal, and hate the US and Israel. They are completely biased.

In many cases, the UN is an unnecessary middleman. It takes its profit off the top and chooses who to assist. Since the UN is an authoritarian organization, this doesn’t make sense.

No, we don’t need the UN, not this one anyway.

Jeffrey Sachs: “We need a global government. That’s the UN.” This is why we need to leave the UN. They’re a bunch of unelected power-hungry psychopaths. pic.twitter.com/6l0pnZ90oJ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 4, 2025

