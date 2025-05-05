War with Iran?

Caveat: It’s highly questionable that you can believe anything from The Washington Post. However, their new report claims one of the reasons Michael Waltz was “fired” was his intense coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about military options against Iran before an Oval Office meeting with the Israeli leader.

Fired is a strong word since Mike Waltz is to become the UN Ambassador, which some see as more important than or at least lateral to the position of NSA chief. It’s also a report from two anonymous people.

In addition to the Signal chat leak, the report, allegedly based on two people, claims Waltz wanted military intervention with Iran and held an intense meeting with Netanyahu.

Netanyahu admitted they did meet, but denied that he had “intensive contact” with him.

But Waltz also upset Trump after an Oval Office visit in early February by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when the national security adviser appeared to share the Israeli leader’s conviction that the time was ripe to strike Iran, two of the people said.”

“Waltz “wanted to take U.S. policy in a direction Trump wasn’t comfortable with because the U.S. hadn’t attempted a diplomatic solution,” according to one of the people.

“It got back to Trump, and the president wasn’t happy with it,” that person said.

An official dispelled that notion. “I’ve known Mike for a while, and at the end of the day, he implements what the president wants to do, especially on foreign policy,” an official told WaPo. “He doesn’t freelance.”

Now, we have Donald Trump saying he is on the same side of every issue with Netanyahu, including Iran.

Sanctions

Three days ago, President Trump imposed sanctions. That is the path he followed last time, and it worked.

ALERT: All purchases of Iranian Oil or Petrochemical products must stop, NOW! Any Country or person who buys ANY AMOUNT of OIL or PETROCHEMICALS from Iran will be subject to, immediately, Secondary Sanctions. They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form. Thank you for your attention to this matter, PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

DNI Gabbard: Iran Is Not Building a Nuclear Bomb

US intelligence says Iran is not building a nuclear bomb. Intel has not always been accurate or truthful, but hopefully, they are honest on this issue.

“The IC [intelligence community] continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapon program that he suspended in 2003,” Gabbard told a worldwide threat hearing held by the Senate Intelligence Community at the end of March.

She also said they continue to monitor the situation. She added that Iran’s uranium enrichment was “at its highest levels” and is “unprecedented for a state without nuclear weapons.”

The more immediate problem is that Iran is using its proxies to threaten Israel continually. Additionally, Hamas has not released the remaining Israeli prisoners.

The Agenda Not Met?

A strong supporter of President Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X:

I represent the base, and when I’m frustrated and upset over the direction of things, you better be clear, the base is not happy.

I campaigned for no more foreign wars.

And now we are supposedly on the verge of going to war with Iran.

I don’t think we should be bombing foreign countries on behalf of other foreign countries, especially when they have their own nuclear weapons and massive military strength.

And on top of that, now we are told that we have signed a deal for mineral rights in Ukraine, in order to pay us back for the hundreds of billions of dollars that we gave Ukraine and they used for money laundering, sold the weapons we gave them to our enemies, and their leader is a dictator who canceled elections, was involved of the first impeachment of Trump, and campaigned for Biden.

Didn’t we learn our lesson when we went to war in Iraq and killed Saddam Hussein because of “weapons of mass destruction?”

Did we ever find any? And did any of that oil over in the Middle East make us rich? The answer is no, we are $36 trillion in debt today.

So why on earth would we go over and occupy Ukraine and spend an untold amount of future American taxpayer dollars defending and mining their minerals, as well as potentially putting American lives at risk and future war?

Why don’t we just mine our own rare earth minerals that are tied up on federal lands that the government confiscated years ago? Read more here.

Steadfast on Iran

Trump remains steadfast on his position on Iran. Either there’s a deal or Trump will be “very willingly … leading the pack” of allies into war with Iran. pic.twitter.com/TTZXQUnZuU — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) April 25, 2025

President Trump is absolutely right! Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran. Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters. pic.twitter.com/eO4hyUzNsI — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 4, 2025

After Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi announced that the fourth round of indirect, mediated US-Iran talks were delayed indefinitely, President Trump said the following.

The president was asked by Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday whether he was aiming to limit or completely abolish Iran’s nuclear program.

“Total dismantlement. Yes, that is all I would accept,” Trump said. He questioned the necessity of the Islamic Republic having nuclear technology for electricity generation.

“They have so much oil – why do they need it? … Civilian [nuclear] energy often leads to military wars. And we don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. It’s a very simple deal,” he said.

“I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon because the world will be destroyed,” Trump added.

What is saber-rattling and what isn’t?

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email