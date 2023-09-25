The Undocumented Asylum Seekers Biden Doesn’t Want

A devout Christian family Uwe and Hannelore Reomeike, and their children face deportation to Germany after living in Tennessee for fifteen years. These are the illegal alien fugitives the Biden administration does not want.

The Romeikes fled totalitarian Germany because they were fined for home-teaching their children. They were being threatened and persecuted.

DHS is deporting them and don’t know why. Their protected status was removed.

“They [DHS] found that the Romeike family did have a well-founded fear of persecution based on their participation in a particular social category, that being homeschoolers,” Kevin Boden, an attorney representing the family, said.

Why keep them here when you can have all these unvetted single adult males of military age?

HSLDA reports:

According to HSLDA, a home-schooling legal organization, “The Romeike family was forced to flee Germany in 2008 because they chose to homeschool. Germany does not recognize the fundamental right of parents to homeschool their children and only permits the practice in very narrow circumstances.

So the Romeikes fled to America, where we helped them apply for asylum. In 2013, after five years of legal battles and a growing public outcry, the United States government granted the Romeikes “indefinite deferred action status,” which allowed them to live, work, and remain safely in the United States without fear of deportation.

Then, in September 2023, the Romeikes were told during a routine check-in that their deferred status had been revoked. The family was given four weeks to apply for German passports so that they could be deported to Germany. The family had no prior warning and was offered no explanation other than that there had been a “change of orders.”

Two of their children were born in the United States,. Two are married to American citizens. This will fracture their family. What happened to Democrats not wanting to break up families?

