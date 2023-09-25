Biden Spends $600 Million in Tax $$$ on Free COVID Tests

Americans will get their free COVID tests again, paid for by the American taxpayer. They want us to be prepared for any potential COVID threat, which outlets such as NBC News report is now equivalent to a cold per medical doctors.

For $600 million, the government will get 200 million new tests.

“The Biden-Harris Administration, in partnership with domestic manufacturers, has made great strides in addressing vulnerabilities in the U.S. supply chain by reducing our reliance on overseas manufacturing,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “These critical investments will strengthen our nation’s production levels of domestic at-home COVID-19 rapid tests and help mitigate the spread of the virus.”

Combined, the 12 U.S. manufacturing companies operate production facilities across the country and employ hundreds of workers in seven states.

Biden-Harris are picking winners and losers and not letting Americans choose, but they are taking your money.

They called it investments in domestic manufacturing.

The Awards Go To:

$88.7 million for Access Bio in New Jersey.

$4.5 million for Advin in California.

$61.2 million for Azure in Texas. [in California]

$86.4 million for CorDx in California.

$167 million for iHealth in California.

$20.7 million for InBios in Washington.

$31.4 million for Kwell Laboratories in California.

$49.5 million for Maxim Bio in Maryland.

$5.7 million for OraSure Technologies in Pennsylvania.

$28.7 million for Princeton BioMeditech in New Jersey.

$28.6 million for Quidel in California.

$20.5 million for Sekisui in Delaware.

AccessBio is a distributor of pharmaceutical products and medical devices incorporated in Singapore in 2011 by professional executives in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. It is based in South Korea.

Advin Biotech is an FDA-registered growing corporation and manufacturer specializing in rapid diagnostics products for drugs of abuse testing with China and US-based manufacturing facilities. It is based in India.

IHealth is a subsidiary of Andon. We’ve used them before. They’re based in China.

Kwell Laboratories is the exclusive U.S. distributor and clinical trial sponsor for Genbody, Inc. Genbody, established in 2012, is a leading South Korean manufacturer.

SEKISUI is a division of SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. is composed of three Divisional Companies and the Headquarters (Head Offices are located in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan) and forms the SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group with more than 200 Group companies.

Liberal [Leftist] states get any benefit.

