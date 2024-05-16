The Unholy Persecution of Pro-Life Protesters

We have illegal aliens beating police officers and getting six months to a year in prison. Radical leftists illegally blockade bridges and roads to airports, and they get the equivalent of a ticket.

Nine people blocking a pro-life clinic for hours were convicted of violating the FACE Act. The 30-year-old woman who arranged the “rescue” was given a sentence of almost five years, and a 69-year-old man was given a sentence of a year and nine months.

This is insane and unfair. We have a two-tiered justice system. These new progressive Democrats are violating the Constitution every chance they get.

Attorneys from the Thomas More Society who are representing Handy said they will appeal her conviction.

Nine months after their conviction, Handy, Hinshaw, and seven other pro-life activists were convicted on felony charges of conspiracy against rights and violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act for their involvement in an October 2020 rescue at the Washington Surgi-Clinic run by Dr. Cesare Santangelo. Both Handy and Hinshaw were immediately incarcerated and have been in prison since their conviction.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly scolded them for blocking women from “care.” In fact, no women were denied abortions. All got to abort.

You’re in Biden’s America now.

Convicted Aug. 29 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia of conspiracy against rights and violation of the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or FACE Act — both are felonies — were Lauren Handy, 28, of Alexandria, Virginia; John Hinshaw, 67, of Levittown, New York; Heather Idoni, 61, of Linden, Michigan; William Goodman, 52, of Bronx, New York; and Herb Geraghty, 25, of Pittsburgh.

Because Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled that using force to prevent women from entering the clinic is a violent crime by statute, the five were incarcerated immediately.

Attorneys for Handy quickly filed an emergency motion asking for Handy to be released before sentencing.

They argued that under federal law and binding precedents from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court, the FACE Act is not categorically a “crime of violence” and should not lead to pre-sentencing detention. The FACE Act’s text, their motion argues, “specifically distinguishes ‘physical obstruction’ from ‘force’ and ‘threat of force.’”

We are not free in Biden’s America when a minor crime can be categorized as violent for political expediency.

