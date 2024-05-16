Illegals Vote in US Elections: We Must Pass the SAVE Act

Federal law only allows citizens to vote in federal elections, but it prohibits requiring documentary proof of citizenship in elections.

The SAVE Act would close loopholes to prevent illegals from voting. It passed the House, but every Democrat voted against it. Democrats have control of the Senate.

In 2014, the academic journal Electoral Studies published a groundbreaking study by three scholars who estimated how frequently non-citizens were illegally voting.

Based on data from the 2008 presidential and congressional elections, the study found that:

“roughly one-quarter of non-citizens” in the U.S. “were likely registered to vote.”

“6.4% of non-citizens voted.”

81.8% of them “reported voting for Barack Obama.”

illegal votes cast by non-citizens “likely” changed “important election outcomes” in favor of Democrats, “including Electoral College votes” and a “pivotal” U.S. Senate race that enabled Democrats to pass Obamacare.

The academic study, accepted for peer-review publication in the journal Electoral Studies, estimated non-citizen voter registration data from two key sources:

A national survey in which 14.8% of non-citizens admitted that they were registered to vote.

A database of registered voters reveals what portion of the surveyed non-citizens “were in fact registered” even though “they claimed not to be registered.” Just Facts used an “enhanced version” of the 2014 Electoral Studies methodology to find that roughly 10% to 27% of non-citizen adults in the U.S. are now registered to vote as of 2022.

To stop illegal voting by non-citizens, House Republicans recently introduced the SAVE Act to “require proof of United States citizenship” to register to vote in federal elections. It passed with very single Democrat opposed.

ALL THEY HAVE TO DO TO VOTE FEDERALLY

Non-citizens who vote in federal and state elections are already breaking the law. They are putting themselves at risk of jail or deportation. A small handful of municipalities in California, Maryland, and Vermont allow illegal immigrants to vote in local elections.

“If a nefarious actor wants to intervene in our elections, they must check a box on a form and sign their name. That’s it. That’s all that’s required,” Johnson said.

Rep. Miller is the architect of Trump’s immigration policy. She called the bill the “most important vote that most members of Congress take in their entire careers.”

“If this bill does not become law, then Joe Biden and Democrats will have engineered one of the greatest interferences in any democratic nation in the history of the world.”

The bill would aim to close any loopholes that allow people to register to vote without proof of US citizenship or photo ID, require all 50 states to remove any unlawful immigrants from their voter rolls, add penalties of up to five years in prison for election officials who register non-citizens to vote and require proof of citizenship for those who vote overseas.

Democrats want the election to be insecure because that’s how they win and win a permanent electoral majority. Do Americans want corrupt people with no regard for our voters’ rights and our laws to win permanently?

The SAVE Act aims to force election officials to verify citizenship in elections.

“We all know, intuitively, that a lot of illegals are voting in federal elections. But it’s not something that is easily provable. We don’t have that number. This legislation will allow us to do exactly that.”

DEMOCRATS ARE TRAINING ILLEGALS IN DC TO VOTE LOCALLY

Newly released documents about a Washington, D.C., training program for illegal immigrants to vote in local elections prove the need for the SAVE Act, according to Rep. Chip Roy.

“The radical progressive Democrats in the DC city government couldn’t be prouder of the fact that they’re going to have illegal aliens voting in their elections. Yet they want us to believe that it’s going to stop there. And that none of them are going to try — or be encouraged — to vote in federal elections illegally? Give me a break,” Roy, R-Texas, told DailyMail.com.

“Without the verification measures in the SAVE Act, we’re asking people who are already breaking the law by coming to the US illegally to abide by the honor system. No way; American elections should belong to American citizens, period.”

Judicial Watch obtained a PowerPoint presentation from a D.C. Board of Elections event entitled “Non-Citizen Voting Education Virtual Training.” Two of the slides:

