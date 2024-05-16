Mitt Romney Is on the Bird Flu Train to Hysteria

According to Mitt Romney, data collection on bird flu “hasn’t happened to the degree I’d like to see it so with regards to the so-called bird flu. We have the Department of Agriculture that’s doing some work; we have the CDC, which is doing some work and other agencies as well. But the coordination of their data gathering has not been as extensive as I’d like to see it.

“They haven’t been able to communicate yet to the American people that they’re fully on top of this terrible condition, and as a result, a lot of people are frightened, and fear, of course, can create challenges and harms to American people.

“So you know, I want to see the federal government come back to us with a complete report on what they’re doing to make sure that we’re gathering the information we need from ranches, from states, from communities across the country to make sure that any threat from bird flu has been identified early enough that we can prevent it from a spread or, heaven forbid, entering into our food system.”

He’s worried about people being scared, but people like him are scaring people. Perhaps his efforts would be better served by pushing to end gain-of-function research.

Eco-Health Alliance is finally off the HHS funding list.

Finally, the Biden Admin. agrees to ban Peter Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance, who financed the gain-of-function research in Wuhan, from getting any more taxpayer $. https://t.co/ed5kgIWfOJ — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 15, 2024

Additionally, Dr. Fauci will have to answer questions at a hearing soon. He lied to Congress about gain of function.

ROMNEY WANTED TRUMP PARDONED

Romney also told NBC News that Biden should have fought charges against Donald Trump and should have pardoned him because these cases have elevated him.

After complaining about Republicans showing up to support Trump because they are allegedly demeaning our justice system, he said ,”Biden should have pardoned Trump when the Justice Department announced charges against him and that the president “made an enormous error” by not pressuring New York prosecutors to drop their case against Trump. (Presidents can pardon only in federal cases.)

“He should have fought like crazy to keep this prosecution from going forward,” Romney said, referring to Biden. “It was a win-win for Donald Trump.”

Yes, it’s a real win-win to be charged with enough fake crimes to face a hundred years in prison. President Trump looks like he’s having a great time.

Romney is a Democrat. He’s pushing for Joe Biden to win.

