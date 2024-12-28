The US Border Wall & “Disgusting” Regime Tactics

One of the companies that bought the border wall materials at auction said they would sell it back to the Trump administration for what they paid.

As Tom Homan said, “It’s disgusting” that the Biden regime auctioned off border wall materials, so the US taxpayer has to pay for them again. Democrats will undoubtedly blame Republicans for it.

It was Chuck Schumer who railed nonstop about the Border Wall costing too much and praised the Biden regime for wasting $8 trillion in four years, bringing US debt to over 36 trillion, and decimating the cost of living in this country. Homelessness is up 18%. Pouring in poor foreigners from around the world is part of the problem. However, we cannot have a border wall because it’s too expensive and inhumane, so says the Democrat Party.

BREAKING: Tom Homan just revealed that one of the companies that bought border wall materials for dirt cheap from the Biden regime reached out and offered to return the materials. Homan says the company is “willing to give us that border wall product back at what they paid for… pic.twitter.com/1R55xckmWs — George (@BehizyTweets) December 28, 2024

A judge blocked the sale of border wall materials at auction, halting a “disgusting” tactic.

We won. A Federal Judge just blocked the sale of border wall materials. The wall will go on! pic.twitter.com/M9Qq6lUSNQ — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 28, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email