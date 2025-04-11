The US Is the World’s Primary Healthcare Provider???

The Telegraph reports that the WHO warns three out of every four countries suffer “severe disruptions” to health after US aid cuts.

Three in four countries are suffering “severe disruption” to healthcare systems after dramatic aid cuts by the United States and other countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

One in four countries also reported increased out-of-pocket payments for healthcare, job losses for healthcare workers, disruptions to information systems, and a faltering supply of medicines and health products.

The WHO has “compiled feedback from more than 100 countries” to understand the impact of the aid cuts, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Thursday.

75% of the world relies on US taxpayer dollars?

“The results show severe disruptions to health services in three-quarters of countries and closures of health facilities in one-quarter of countries,” he said.

On January 20 2025, Donald Trump, the US President, issued an executive order suspending all foreign aid programmes for 90 days. Some 83 per cent of US foreign aid contracts have since been cancelled, plunging healthcare in the developing world into crisis.

First of all, Tedros is very possibly lying. It is something he does. However, if it’s true, is 75% of the world our vassals, only without the requisite fealty? No wonder we are $37 trillion in debt.

It seems fantastical.

The really bad news is that Tedros says he is helping them transition away, and he is closely aligned with the Chinese Communists. Perhaps the US should help them transition if this is true.

Hopefully, this isn’t accurate, but we should not be the world’s caregiver if it is. Why would countries want the handout, and why do we give it to people who hate us?

We do the same thing with NATO, or did, until President Trump noticed we pay 70% of NATO and for all the wars.

