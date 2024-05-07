The US Mangled the Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Deal

Joe Biden gave a respectful speech today on Holocaust Remembrance Day, but don’t listen to what he says; watch what he does. The words are meaningless if they conflict with actions.

The speech was written by someone else and he read it off teleprompters.

Biden, speaking at a Holocaust remembrance event, is forcefully denouncing Hamas and antisemitism on college campuses and social media

What He Does

As Sentinel reported, the ceasefire deal that Hamas agreed to wasn’t the deal that had been worked on with Israel. It was a totally new deal. The US knew about it and didn’t warn Israel. An American official claimed “there were no surprises.” That can mean a lot of things.

Either incompetence or a desire to squeeze Israel led to the poor handling. The end result is that senior Israeli officials look upon the US with suspicion.

Axios reported on the mishandling. It sounds like a fiasco.

Two Israeli officials said the feeling is that “Israel got played” by the U.S. and the mediators who drafted “a new deal” weren’t transparent about it.

Two Israeli officials said Israel is deeply suspicious that the Biden administration gave guarantees to Hamas through the Egyptian and Qatari mediators about its key demand that a hostage deal will lead to the end of the war.

Israel has always said the war will proceed, and they were only negotiating for a ceasefire.

Israel has said it will not commit to ending the war as part of a hostage deal and that once the deal is implemented, it will resume the fighting in Gaza until Hamas is defeated.

Hamas chief negotiator Khalil al-Haia told Al Jazeera that Hamas received assurances from the Egyptian and Qatari mediators that President Biden is committed to ensuring that any hostage deal is fully implemented.

“We think the Americans conveyed the message to Hamas that it will be okay when it comes to ending the war,” one senior Israeli official said.

That manipulative approach is typical of this administration. It works with US media.

Prime Minister Netanyahu

Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, said, “Never again is Now.” He again made his mission clear. The mission is to destroy the last Hamas outposts.

At Yad V’shem, the Israeli Prime Minister told President Biden and the world they will stand alone if necessary.

”Eighty years ago, in the Holocaust, the Jewish people were totally defenseless against those who sought our destruction. No nation came to our aid.

“Today, we again confront enemies bent on our destruction. I say to the leaders of the world no amount of pressure, no decision by any international forum, will stop Israel from defending itself.

“As the Prime Minister of Israel, the one and only Jewish state. I pledge here today from Jerusalem on this Holocaust Remembrance Day: If Israel is forced to stand alone, Israel will stand alone. But we know we are not alone because countless decent people around the world support our just cause. And I say to you, we will defeat our genocidal enemies.

Breaking: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the Holocaust Remembrance ceremony at Yad V’shem with a message to President Biden and the world:

"Eighty years ago, in the Holocaust, the Jewish people were totally defenseless against those who sought our destruction. No nation came…

