What to Expect on Super Tuesday

Today, the Republican primary will award 874 out of 2,429 delegates. Donald Trump needs 1,215 to become the nominee. He already has 244 delegates.

Democrats have 1,421 delegates up today. The super delegates who control it all will decide later at the convention. Biden needs 1,969 delegates to capture the nomination.

We won’t know about the Democrats until the convention when the super delegates make their decisions. Being a super delegate means you get a lot more votes apiece. Biden could step down or be forced to up until the convention. The super delegates could reject him. Four replacement possibilities: Michelle Obama, Gretchen Whitmer, Andy Beshear, or Gavin Newsom.

Polls don’t show that they necessarily beat Biden against Donald Trump.

The real test for Biden comes in August at the convention. If he continues to decline mentally, August could be a free-for-all. It’s not likely. Biden doesn’t want to step down, and no one has signed up outside Dean Phillips. RFK Jr. has been sidelined.

Which states vote on Super Tuesday 2024?

Republicans are holding primaries in the following states with corresponding delegates; winner takes all:

Alabama – 50

Arkansas – 40

California – 169

Colorado – 37

Maine – 20

Massachusetts – 40

Minnesota – 39

North Carolina – 74

Oklahoma – 43

Tennessee – 58

Texas – 161

Vermont – 17

Virginia – 48

Republicans are holding caucuses in the following states:

Alaska –

Utah –

Democrats are holding primaries in the following states:

Alabama – 52

Arkansas – 31

California – 424

Colorado – 72

Maine – 24

Massachusetts – 92

Minnesota – 75

North Carolina- 116

Oklahoma – 36

Tennessee – 63

Texas – 244

Utah

Vermont – 16

Virginia – 99

Democrats are holding caucuses in the following the U.S. territory of American Samoa – 6 delegates

