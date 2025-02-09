The Waukesha Domestic Terrorist & Prison Justice

Darrell Brooks Jr., serving multiple life sentences for his attack on the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that left six dead and dozens more injured, including children, has been moved to a prison outside of Wisconsin.

State Department of Communications records show Brooks was moved from the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility at Boscobel to another location out of state.

Allegedly, he was transferred after a horrific beating and rape. We can’t confirm that. However, he was transferred suddenly, and his lawyer hadn’t been notified.

Brooks is serving six life sentences.

When he committed the crime, the media stifled news of it. They refused even to say he was a black man. They posted his picture with his skin lightened because he didn’t fit the narrative they were hoping to portray. The narrative was all white men are supremacists and mass killers.

Remember when CNN tried to make Darrell Brooks a Caucasian pic.twitter.com/A9jSKm9DgJ — Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft (@PalominoOMG) December 23, 2024

The media ruthlessly portrayed the deliberate domestic terrorist attack as a car crash and an accident. Then they memory-holed it.

After CBS, the AP, and ABC called the Waukesha murders a ‘parade crash’, MSNBC called the massacre an ‘accident’.

Three days before the massacre, Brooks tried to run over his girlfriend, whom he had beaten. He was immediately bailed out of prison.

It was a horrific crime with innocent elderly people and a little boy murdered. Mr. Brooks acted insanely during his trial, but now he has reportedly found God. We hope that’s true and that he never gets out of prison.

