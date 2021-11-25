Media Lies: Waukesha’s a ‘Parade Crash,’ an ‘Accident,’ & Brooks Was Running from Police

















After CBS, the AP, and ABC called the Waukesha murders a ‘parade crash’, MSNBC called the massacre an ‘accident’. They are not telling people the truth and are trying to memory hole the terrorist attack because the criminal is in one of their protected criminal voting blocs.

His race shouldn’t matter at all but it means a lot to Democrats and Democrat media when the suspect is white.

Watch this dishonest fool:

The career criminal who did this had social media pages filled with hatred towards police, Jews, and others. He appeared to be a black nationalist and black supremacist.

HE AIMED AT THESE VICTIMS

Darrell Brooks is shown in videos veering left and right to hit the largest group of people. He also sped up before hitting people.

One officer stated that once Brooks turned left into the crowd, it was clear “this was an intentional act to strike and hurt as many people as possible.”

Court documents confirm Darrel Brooks was observed first driving slowly and then sped up to hit parade participants in Waukesha.

NO, HE DIDN’T FLEE THE POLICE

CNN, CBS, ABC, and The Washington Post suggested that Brooks was fleeing from police and a knife attack at the time of the “parade crash”. Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson responded to such reports saying:

“I want to dispel some rumors: There was no police pursuit that led up to this incident.”

THE PEOPLE HE DELIBERATELY KILLED AND HURT PROVES HE’S A TERRORIST

If this isn’t terrorism, what is?

He killed three dancing grannies.

“The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are [devastated] by this terrible [tragedy] with of loss of life and injuries in the Waukesha Christmas parade,” the ensemble wrote.

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” their Facebook post said.

“The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies remembered those who perished as “extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed…..joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue….held us together.”

Little 11-year old Jessalyn Torres is one of the severely injured.

She was dancing with her Waukesha Xtreme Dance members during the parade when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the parade, killing six and injuring dozens of others. Torres was one of those injured.

In updates provided to Luna, Konhke said that Torres is suffering from 3 fractures to her pelvis, fractured skull, lacerated liver, a left kidney that was ripped from its artery and vein, intestine damaged, and lung contusions. Torres was one of those directly hit by the vehicle.

On Tuesday, Konhke said that her daughter had woken up some, and told her “just glue me back together.”

“Only a child could reference themselves as a little doll in this situation. The innocence of a young girl. Due to her injuries the medical team sedated her again to keep her calm and let her body heal,” she added.

He killed a little boy.

Brooks rammed into 8-year old Jackson Sparks who died Tuesday. His brother, age 12, is severely injured.

These are just a few of the terrible things he did. He injured 62 people, most seriously, many are children, and he killed six people. He’s a terrorist and this isn’t a crash or an accident. The media is disgusting. They’re an abominable disgrace.

⚠️🇺🇸#DEVELOPING: Disturbing footage now emerging shows beginning of deliberate attack pic.twitter.com/pCzngiDTun — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) November 22, 2021

