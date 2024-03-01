The White House Welcomes the “Newcomers” Coming Illegally

I can calculate the motion of heavenly bodies but not the madness of people, ~ Sir Isaac Newton

Ahead of President Biden’s visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, the White House coined a new term for illegal immigrants arriving in the country, calling them “newcomers.”

In a fact sheet distributed by the White House press office to advocate for the bipartisan border agreement Biden has endorsed, officials pointed out that the bill includes $1.4 billion “for cities and states who are providing critical services to newcomers.”

They are not migrants, dreamers, immigrants, New Americans, undocumented Americans, asylum seekers, refugees, or border crossers, and they are definitely not benign”newcomers.” They are aliens coming in at the invitation of Democrats who want a one-party system with all these people voting for them out of gratitude.

This is a cynical power grab by Democrats, and they don’t care if criminals, invading armies, deadbeats, and terrorists are among the millions. Won’t Democrats be just wonderful as the sole rulers of the country?

They are a threat to democracy.

Biden ignored the question of Laken Riley’s death at the calm area of the border on Thursday. At the same time, Donald Trump talked about the wonderful young woman slaughtered allegedly by an illegal alien on a Biden-Mayorkas parole. They have a lot of evidence he did it.

All Joe Biden needs to do to secure the border is enforce 3 laws already on the books: ❌ Deny illegal entry

❌ Detain illegal immigrants

❌ Build border barriers Instead, Biden is working AGAINST Texas’ border security efforts. We will not back down from defending our state. pic.twitter.com/WeXfEeB2Uw — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 1, 2024

