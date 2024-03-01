The Arrest & Persecution of Steve Baker for Journalism

The FBI arrested Turning Point’s Steve Baker for reporting on January 6, 2021, more than three years after the fact. He was handcuffed as if he were a dangerous perp. They even told him to wear shorts and sandals for his arrest today.

Blaze contributor Jill Savage said he “was able to wear his dress clothes but had shackles on his wrists and ankles” when he left the courtroom. He is expected to be released today. His next hearing is set in DC for March 14th.”

He is an investigative writer who searches for the truth, and his most recent exposé was the videos of the alleged J6 bomber the FBI can’t seem to find.

He was arrested for journalism:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

His attorney said going after journalism has a “chilling effect.”

I assume that’s the goal. If you don’t follow the narrative, they will come for you.

He wouldn’t abide by their humiliation process:

.@TPC4USA was told by federal authorities to wear “shorts and sandals” when he turns himself into the FBI tomorrow morning. Instead of abiding by the humiliation process he tells me: “I’m going to pray, and then I’m going to put on my suit and tie and walk in with my head up.” pic.twitter.com/uokMFqVxkc — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 29, 2024

The Democrats and their National Police Force – the FBI – are arresting their political opponents, their lawyers, and now journalists with opposing views.

One day, they’ll come for you or someone you care about.

FASCISM: The Biden regime has arrested a reporter for his coverage of J6 and ongoing FBI malfeasance. Steve Baker @TPC4USA has been handcuffed and arrested for doing his job. AP and Reuters journalist supportive of Biden have not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/zbtMjjpuHq — @amuse (@amuse) March 1, 2024

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X.

“The Biden regime just arrested journalist Steve Baker for covering Jan6. Owen Shroyer was locked up as well. Free Press is dead in America when the government jails journalists who refuse to report the regime’s political agenda and lies.”

Glenn Beck is covering his employee’s arrest.

.@glennbeck Glenn Beck on arrest of his employee Steve Baker: “The House has released footage to Blaze Media of

Steve Baker in the Capitol on Jan. 6. In the five minutes we saw, there is no “disorderly and disruptive conduct” or “parading, demonstrating, or picketing.” Just… pic.twitter.com/2Z0IaYAYBT — Eagle Wings (@CRRJA5) March 1, 2024

Democrats are a threat to democracy.

Blaze Media investigative journalist Steve Baker being taken into FBI custody for his J6 reporting. Ex-Fox News reporter Catherine Herridge being held in contempt yesterday for refusing to reveal her sources about a Chinese-American scientist investigated by the FBI but never… https://t.co/nlQV589S14 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 1, 2024

Related