The Arrest & Persecution of Steve Baker for Journalism

M Dowling
The FBI arrested Turning Point’s Steve Baker for reporting on January 6, 2021, more than three years after the fact. He was handcuffed as if he were a dangerous perp. They even told him to wear shorts and sandals for his arrest today.

Blaze contributor Jill Savage said he “was able to wear his dress clothes but had shackles on his wrists and ankles” when he left the courtroom. He is expected to be released today. His next hearing is set in DC for March 14th.”

He is an investigative writer who searches for the truth, and his most recent exposé was the videos of the alleged J6 bomber the FBI can’t seem to find.

He was arrested for journalism:
  • Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly conduct in a capitol building
  • Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

His attorney said going after journalism has a “chilling effect.”

I assume that’s the goal. If you don’t follow the narrative, they will come for you.

He wouldn’t abide by their humiliation process:

The Democrats and their National Police Force – the FBI – are arresting their political opponents, their lawyers, and now journalists with opposing views.

One day, they’ll come for you or someone you care about.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X.

“The Biden regime just arrested journalist Steve Baker for covering Jan6. Owen Shroyer was locked up as well. Free Press is dead in America when the government jails journalists who refuse to report the regime’s political agenda and lies.”

Glenn Beck is covering his employee’s arrest.

Democrats are a threat to democracy.


