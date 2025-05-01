The WHO Pandemic Treaty Draft Information

The BBC reported in mid-April that the world, minus the United States, has agreed on the text of a legally binding agreement. It will be formally adopted this month.

President Trump withdrew the US from the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty, but the US is not entirely out of it.

James Roguski writes about the looming threat. Even if the United States does NOT become a party to the Pandemic Agreement and DOES exit the WHO in January 2026, this does not mean that all is well. Please realize that every multinational pharmaceutical company that is based in the United States is likely to participate in the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) System.

It’s a massive expansion of the pharmaceutical, hospital, and emergency industrial complex.

In addition, the U.S. is still a Party to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and has NOT REJECTED the amendments that were adopted in 2024.

Also, some believe mRNA is not a vaccine, but rather a biological weapon. It certainly could be used that way worldwide. The WHO treaty will push it for all vaccines. They will push experimental gene therapy, and we, the people, could well be the mandated guinea pigs.

It’s a Corrupt Business Deal

James Roguski, who compiled the following information, stated that the proposed “Pandemic Agreement” is not about health. It is a massive redistribution of wealth under the guise of “equity.” He doesn’t believe it is about sovereignty; it’s about a corrupt business deal.

It is a corrupt business deal. However, it also pushes Marxist equity, inclusivity, and gender ideology to ensure that the wealth is redistributed. It indirectly robs the people of their rights. The pact will call for “sharing” technology, products, etc. They call it One Health, which allows them to cull the animals. It’s another NATO-like pact, but on a global scale, where the US and other Western countries would be expected to bear the bulk of the cost.

Go Deeper

Public debate and discussion were largely blocked and almost nonexistent.

One Health didn't work the first time; never forget the harm caused by lockdowns, masks, and vaccine mandates, which were imposed without regard for exigent circumstances, such as the freedom to choose. As part of One Health, response plans could mean killing animals.

They include gene-based and cell-based therapies and products under the term pandemic-related health products. Roguski explains that it is unethical to experiment with genetic manipulation under the guise of an emergency response.

There is a surveillance component. Through international cooperation, they will progressively strengthen pandemic prevention and surveillance measures and capacities, consistent with the International Health Regulations (2005) and taking into account national capacities and national and regional circumstances.

The plan calls for sustainable and geographical distribution as part of the communist UN's sustainable goals.

Nations are being pressured to adopt the agreement now, before the details of the "PABS Instrument" have been agreed upon by the World Health Assembly; however, they have not made the "PABS Instrument" available for review. Never forget that the WHO followed the CCP's directives and lied to us when the pandemic began.

The agreement deliberately doesn't even define the term "Pandemic." It doesn't adequately address gain-of-function, so they will continue to do it. The details of the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing System (PABS), the Global Supply Chain and Logistics (GSCL) Network, and the Financial Coordinating Mechanism have not been specified. That was done deliberately so unelected bureaucrats can empower themselves to tell everyone else what to do.

The US Will Be Stuck With This

The PABS requires manufacturers to provide rapid access targeting 20% of their real-time production of safe, quality, and effective vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics for the pathogen and donate all to the WHO.

The WHO will oversee and/or operate a Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network to control access to pandemic-related products.

The financial mechanism will be controlled by an Orwellian Conference of the Parties (the new USAID). Their members will be selected, not elected, and they will select the entities operating it.

Relevant stakeholders are the same thing we saw in USAID. They will be the same corrupt leftist NGOs and non-profits. The WHO had 400 of them during the previous pandemic.

You know who is left out? We the People. We are never mentioned. Indirectly, it does rob us of our wealth and sovereignty.

