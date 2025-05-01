US-Ukraine Praise the Minerals Deal, Russia Comments

According to ABC News Go, the U.S. and Ukrainian governments say the recently signed minerals and reconstruction deal is a launchpad for expansive bilateral economic cooperation. It is also a sign of America’s long-term commitment to a free Ukraine.

The draft published by lawmakers does not include any explicit U.S. security guarantees — long one of Kyiv’s primary demands. However, the agreement “guarantees new deliveries of American weapons, including air defense systems — their cost will be credited to a joint fund,” according to Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, stated that the deal was a defeat for Kyiv.

“Trump has broken the Kyiv regime into paying for American aid with minerals,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram. “Now they will have to pay for military supplies with the national wealth of a disappearing country,” he wrote.

Bessent said the agreement sent a strong message to Russia. It says clearly, “to Russian leadership that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term, it’s time for this cruel and senseless war to end. The killing must stop.”

Bessent also said that this deal was made possible by “President Trump’s tireless efforts to secure a lasting peace.”

