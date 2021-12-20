The WHO Suspiciously Changed Definition of Immunity

















The WHO is changing definitions and it seems to work quite well with the ideology of The Great Reset.

In June 2020, The WHO definition of herd immunity via the Internet Archive’s Wayback machine:

“Herd immunity is the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection.”

Your immune system isn’t designed to get vaccines. It’s designed to work in response to exposure to an infectious agent. That is how we have known it for eons, but The WHO changed its mind.

It now reads:

‘Herd immunity’, also known as ‘population immunity’, is a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached. Herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it.

Vaccines train our immune systems to create proteins that fight disease, known as ‘antibodies’, just as would happen when we are exposed to a disease but – crucially – vaccines work without making us sick. Vaccinated people are protected from getting the disease in question and passing it on, breaking any chains of transmission.”

The science is being perverted per our new rulers and donors to The Who. Read more here. It explains why natural immunity is ignored. The WHO has even changed the definition of “pandemic” in 2009 so we can have more of them and ignore natural immunity:

“An influenza pandemic occurs when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity, resulting in several, simultaneous epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illness.”

This is The Great Reset. Bill Gates is the biggest funder of The Who. the Great Reset is an elitist plan for a worldwide feudalistic technocracy. With vaccine passports, tracking, tracing, and soon-to-be biometric surveillance, they will know everything about everyone — medical records, banking. From there, they can go to the social credit system as they have with ESG stocks.

