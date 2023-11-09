You Will Be Fired from HHS If You don’t Go Along with Gendering

In mid-October, the Department of Health and Human Services rolled out an Orwellian gender pronoun policy that one Heritage Foundation expert and former HHS official says violates employee rights and will result in firings for misgendering.

“HHS and the federal government is requiring its employees to speak falsehoods,” Roger Severino, the Heritage Foundation’s vice president for domestic policy, said.

Severino said that the mandate forces transgender pronouns on employees who will be forced to deny biological realities with their own words or face firing.

These policies would require all of those things that Severino.

USE BAD GRAMMAR OR ELSE

It required all employees to be addressed by the names and pronouns they use to describe themselves.

The rule claimed it would foster an inclusive environment where employees and applicants are treated with dignity. It said that using an incorrect name or pronoun would constitute unlawful harassment.

Secretary. Rachel Levine, a man who calls himself a woman, said that “who you know yourself to be is valid.”

If I think I’m a horse, is that valid?

The rule also states the employees can wear clothing and use restrooms based on which gender they identify as.

There were no exemptions for accommodating or exempting employees who have religious objections to transgender ideology.

YOU MUST SPEAK FALSEHOODS?

Severino also said that under the First Amendment, the department cannot compel people to speak falsehoods; it also cannot compel people to adopt as their own state-approved ideology, and it cannot require people of faith to deny their faith with their own lips.

He added that in some ways the most egregious effect from the Biden administration to force gender ideology on Americans is because he seeks to force them to violate their own conscience, or risk being fired and losing their job. He told people to be prepared to file lawsuits.

This rule affects 80,000 employees. One transgender person is forcing compelled language and beliefs on 80,000.

THE POPE RELENTED

In a document approved by Pope Francis, the Vatican declared transgender Catholics can be baptized, become godparents and be witnesses at Catholic weddings, a notable shift in tone following years of statements made by both Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI opposing “gender ideology” and the recognition of transgender people in the church.

Does that mean we have to pretend men are women and women are men? In March, Pope Francis was opposed to gender ideology. In October, he relented.

Related