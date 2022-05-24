The WHO Will Recommend Lockdowns As Pandemic Policy for 194 Nations

As the World Health Organization (WHO) prepares to assume sole proxy leadership of 194 nations during pandemics or perceived pandemics, they are also changing its guidelines to favor lockdowns during a pandemic.

The WHO is planning to assume the role of a medical ruler or guide over 194 nations via a Pandemic Treaty that is not a treaty since no one signed on to it as a treaty. However, they are changing the amendments based on recommendations from Joe Biden.

While the recommendations won’t directly interfere with national sovereignty, they are very dangerous in that they endorse and codify the terrible errors of the past two years, including lockdowns, according to The Brownstone Institute.

Also, in some nations like the US, they will follow the rules set up by The WHO. They might as well be a treaty for the freedom people will have.

According to The Brownstone Institute, the most alarming is in the “leadership and governance” section. LPPPR 29 states:

Apply non-pharmaceutical public health measures systematically and rigorously in every country at the scale the epidemiological situation requires. All countries to have an explicit evidence-based strategy agreed at the highest level of government to curb COVID-19 transmission.



The WHO now says a country’s pandemic strategy must aim to curb viral transmission. It’s impossible to do that and will lead to lockdowns. That’s more of what we just went through and, to us, it reflects the influence of the CCP.

The draconian rules they established – quarantining, masks, social distancing, and lockdowns did not work. In fact, they caused serious damage to the economy and violated Americans’ rights.

As Johns Hopkins reported, lockdowns must never be pandemic policy again. From the Johns Hopkins report:

…lockdowns during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic have had devastating effects. They have contributed to reducing economic activity, raising unemployment, reducing schooling, causing political unrest, contributing to domestic violence, and undermining liberal democracy. These costs to society must be compared to the benefits of lockdowns, which our meta-analysis has shown are marginal at best.

