The Worst Moment of Joe Biden’s Pathetic SOTU

The House passed the Laken Riley Act on Thursday afternoon, with all GOP members in attendance and 37 Democrats supporting the bill.

The legislation, introduced by freshman conservative Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia, requires the detention of any migrant who committed burglary or theft.

The alleged killer of Laken Riley, a University of Georgia nursing student, was a thief.

One-hundred seventy Democrats voted against the bill. The ranking Democratic member on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, criticized the legislation on the floor, accusing Republicans of “exploiting her death for a partisan stunt” and “throwing together legislation to target immigrants in an election year.”

Laken’s mother, Allyson Phillips Brown, relies on God to get her through this. She was happy about the bill passing the House; it now goes to the Senate, posting this speech to her Facebook page.

Last night, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Representative, gave out Laken Riley pins. She gave one to Joe Biden when he walked in.

When he didn’t mention Laken during his SOTU, MTG shouted from the audience, “Say her name.” Biden held up the pin and called the murdered young woman, Lincoln Riley. Lincoln Riley is a USC coach.

Laken’s mother wrote on Facebook:

Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it’s pathetic!

If you are going to say her name, at least say the right name!

According to the New York Post, she also agreed that Joe Biden was a “disgrace of a president.”

“Amen!” she wrote.

Biden looks like a demon.

Biden didn’t want to mention Laken Riley, which shows he knows that much. If this were someone whose death he could blame on Donald Trump, he would have remembered her name. Biden and his handlers are responsible for monsters like Laken’s likely killer getting into this country.

He’s responsible for the fentanyl killing Americans and the sex trafficking of women and children, both boys and girls. He’s making us into an evil nation. He didn’t bring decency to the White House as promised.

