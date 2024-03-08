Cheney Hid Proof Trump Requested 10K National Guard, Then Smeared the Witness

The Federalist has proof that Liz Cheney and her January 6 committee suppressed evidence that Donald Trump pushed for 10,000 National Guard troops to protect the nation’s Capitol on January 6.

Cheney lied when she said there was no evidence to support Trump’s claims that he asked for the troops.

After lying, Cheney and her committee went on a smear campaign against the witness. Then, they hid the proof.

From The Federalist:

Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato’s first transcribed interview with the committee was conducted on January 28, 2022. In it, he told Cheney and her investigators that he overheard White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows push Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to request as many National Guard troops as she needed to protect the city.

He also testified President Trump had suggested 10,000 would be needed to keep the peace at the public rallies and protests scheduled for January 6, 2021. Ornato also described White House frustration with Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller’s slow deployment of assistance on the afternoon of January 6, 2021.

Not only did the committee not accurately characterize the interview, they suppressed the transcript from public review. On top of that, committee allies began publishing critical stories and even conspiracy theories about Ornato ahead of follow-up interviews with him. Ornato was a career Secret Service official who had been detailed to the security position in the White House.

The entire story is on this link.

How can Cheney get away with this or, for that matter, look herself in the mirror?

THE J6 STAR CHAMBER

This is the same panel that destroyed evidence and erased 117 encrypted files. It is the same committee that wouldn’t allow any of Nancy Pelosi’s files to be examined, even though she was responsible for security at the Capitol as Speaker. They even lied about that.

The J6 Star Chamber did not preserve their communications with the Democrat White House. These corrupt people were doing the bidding of the White House and were empowered to indirectly send Donald Trump’s allies to prison, like the elderly, prominent Peter Navarro.

Lawyers like John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, Jenna Ellis, and others are on the hit list.

Robin Vox, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Flynn, Bill Stepien, Angela McCallum, Jason Miller, Bernie Kerik, Alex Jones, Roger Stone, Ginni Thomas, Mark Meadows, and others were all subpoenaed. There are congressmen on the chopping block, and the J6 panel wants Republican leaders’ heads mounted on their wall.

They were inventing crimes to accommodate their lies, such as Conspiracy to Defraud the United States.

A blatantly dishonest witness like Cassidy Hutchinson was treated as if she gave legitimate testimony. She’s the buffoon who made up a story based on gossip about Donald Trump jumping from the back seat of a limo to take the steering wheel from an agent. Hutchinson cracked the BS meter with that one.

Donald Trump and his allies were not given due process.

People like Ray Epps, who obviously incited the crowd, were treated like conquering heroes.

Cheney and her ilk are destroying the judicial system.

