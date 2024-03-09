Biden to Deploy 1,000 US Military for a Pier to Deliver Aid to Gaza

Last night during the SOTU, Joe Biden said he would build a pier off the coast of Gaza so humanitarian aid can be delivered to the allegedly starving people. He said there would be “no boots on the ground” in Gaza except for building a pier to deliver aid.

“Tonight, I’m directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza that can receive large shipments carrying food, water, medicine, and temporary shelters,” Biden said last evening.

Biden claimed it “will enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day.”

Is this a stunt, and are we going to see another Afghanistan?

According to the Washington Post, administration officials quietly concede that “only by securing the opening of additional land crossings would there be enough aid to prevent famine.”

Why aren’t the Arab nations doing this?

Why doesn’t Congress have to approve this and where is the money coming from?

The Department of Defense has announced that over 1,000 Soldiers with the U.S. Army’s 7th Expeditionary Transportation Brigade out of Fort Eustis in Norfolk, Virginia will Participate in the Construction of a Temporary Floating-Pier that will be Anchored off the Coast of the Gaza… pic.twitter.com/0994OpnEuT — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 8, 2024

The Pentagon laid out the plans, including over 1,000 U.S. military personnel and weeks, perhaps 60 days to plan and execute. The U.S. Army 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) from VA will be given this responsibility.

Working with the Military Sealift Command and logistics support vessels (LSV), multiple ships “from across the world will come together.” Like-minded countries and partners will provide security and assistance on the ground.

A skeptic might say it looks like a PR stunt to show Biden forming a coalition. Meanwhile, our military is in danger.

They think they will provide two million meals a day.

Meanwhile, our military will be in harm’s way on the shores or just off the shores controlled by Hamas.

Joe Biden will be sending U.S Military to the Gaza coast, naval assets along with thousands of service members, who will be building a floating pier to install a port, to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian. pic.twitter.com/eXHz197gts — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) March 8, 2024

Not everyone thinks it’s a good idea. As Robert Gates once said, Joe Biden has been wrong on every foreign policy.

Biden wants to send the American military to Gaza to set up a pier. The last time Joe Biden had a foreign policy idea like this, Afghanistan fell and 13 U.S. service members died. — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) March 8, 2024

What could go wrong? Biden says the Israelis will secure the temporary pier the US will build off the coast of Gaza pic.twitter.com/la77dguEer — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) March 8, 2024

