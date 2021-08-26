There are US and civilian CASUALTIES in Kabul

M. Dowling
Newsmax just announced that there are US casualties in Kabul and the ineptitude of this administration is responsible. The Biden administration knew the intel for months that this is where we were headed, yet they ignored it. They simply didn’t care.

We keep hearing it wasn’t the Taliban, it was ISIS-K. They are ALL THE SAME PEOPLE. There are also reports of violence on the ground.

All the White House cared about was meeting the deadline they set. They pulled out the military before the Americans and our allies. DC gave no direction to the allies.

Several suicide bombers caused multiple casualties and at least four Marines are injured. At least 13, possibly over 100 are dead so far.

There are possibly dead soldiers. So far we know three US personnel died:


  3. This is an obvious plan to pull us into conflict. Intel and DOD never had the intention of leaving Afghanistan. The entire system fought against Trump’s plan. So, instead of Trump’s plan, they staged a Biden pullout, and now are using it to stage a war.

  4. The Taliban, ON Twitter, is blaming Americans for this Because the act occurred where US was staged. We have to admit @Jack does Now look like a Taliban fighter.

