There are US and civilian CASUALTIES in Kabul

















Newsmax just announced that there are US casualties in Kabul and the ineptitude of this administration is responsible. The Biden administration knew the intel for months that this is where we were headed, yet they ignored it. They simply didn’t care.

We keep hearing it wasn’t the Taliban, it was ISIS-K. They are ALL THE SAME PEOPLE. There are also reports of violence on the ground.

NEW: Source briefed on the situation in Kabul tells me “hundreds of ISIS-K in the vicinity, attacks likely to continue” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 26, 2021

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

All the White House cared about was meeting the deadline they set. They pulled out the military before the Americans and our allies. DC gave no direction to the allies.

Several suicide bombers caused multiple casualties and at least four Marines are injured. At least 13, possibly over 100 are dead so far.

#Breaking another footage (Strong Graphics +18) The number of Injuries and deads cross 100#Kabulairport pic.twitter.com/63cgEOsj1o — Aśvaka – آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 26, 2021

There are possibly dead soldiers. So far we know three US personnel died:

Text from an active duty O6: “The Commander-in-Chief has failed us and we are paying for it with our lives.” — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 26, 2021

