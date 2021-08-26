Biden admin tries to change the topic to J6 with demands

















As the Democrats pass laws to destroy gun rights, free speech, immigration, and voting rights, and while Afghanistan blows up, Pelosi is trying to change the conversation to the riot and parade at the Capitol on January 6th.

It’s another cynical partisan effort to hurt Republicans.

They are demanding records of thirty members of former President Trump’s inner circle although the DoJ did not find evidence of an insurrection or any rioting tied to Donald Trump. It’s clearly a fishing expedition.

That is only part of sweeping records requests that include archives from the Trump White House as well as seven other Executive Branch agencies.

This is a Levrentiy Beria witch hunt.

Democrats refuse to investigate why there wasn’t adequate police support and why Nancy Pelosi refused the help. This is Russigate/Ukrainegate redux.

In a statement accompanying the letters Wednesday, the Select Committee said it wanted information related to:

the gathering and dissemination of intelligence before the attack

security preparations around the Capitol

the role agencies played in defense of the Capitol

planning and organization of events in Washington on Jan. 5 and 6

how the events of Jan. 6 “fit in the continuum of efforts to subvert the rule of law, overturn the results of the November 3, 2020 election, or otherwise impede the peaceful transfer of power”

The letters, signed by Select Committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., gave recipients until Sept. 9 to fulfill the committee’s demands. The committee has been granted subpoena powers. So agencies that fail to meet the deadline would likely receive subpoenas for the information.

The longest of the eight letters is addressed to the National Archives and Records Administration. That’s the agency that maintains White House communication records.

Four of the letters are addressed to leaders of the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice, and the Interior. Three letters are to the directors of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Counterterrorism Center, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The records being sought by Thompson's bipartisan committee deal with the weeks leading up to the deadly assault as well as what happened on that day.

