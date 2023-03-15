There Is a Reason Gov. Newsom Applauds Biden for Nationalizing Every Bank Deposit

By
M Dowling
-
2
38

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday complimented Joe Biden for his leadership and decisiveness in guaranteeing every deposit of now-failed Silicon Valley Bank. Some call it a bailout. Others, such as former Treasury Department Secretary Roger Altman, say Biden just nationalized every bank deposit in the financial system.

Newsom didn’t bother to mention he is a client of the bank. His wineries did business with the bank.

The Intercept reported:

CADE, Odette, and PlumpJack, three wineries owned by Newsom, are listed as clients of SVB on the bank’s website. Newsom also maintained personal accounts at SVB for years, according to a longtime former employee of Newsom’s who handled his finances and who requested anonymity to avoid professional reprisal.

He did put his businesses in a blind trust. However, his businesses are still being bailed out by ordinary Americans. The ones who pay bank fees while he lives in splendor.

As we mentioned earlier, the FDIC has about a $128 billion balance with about $650 billion in unrealized losses in the banking system.


Judyann Joyner, RN
Judyann Joyner, RN
4 minutes ago

SVB, a quintessential demonstration of the story of the Grasshopper and the Ant.
NOBODY was minding the store as bank execs, employees partied, had fun making woke videos, having woke outings

So now, Squatter Joe Biden is bailing out billionaires who DESERVE TO FAIL.

GOP House members BETTER STEP UP THEIR GAME lest there be NOTHING LEFT to save.

John Vieira
John Vieira
47 minutes ago

Crooks helping fellow crooks….

