Biden’s Anti-Gun Executive Order Empowers Thugs

M Dowling
Biden signed a new executive order to bring us as close as possible to universal background checks. They will empower thugs and weaken citizens who want to protect themselves.

Usually, the legislative branch passes laws, and the president isn’t able to significantly alter federal gun legislation with the stroke of a pen, but that apparently won’t stop our crazy Uncle.

Gun rights groups are already threatening litigation against President Joe Biden’s executive order designed to increase background checks, arguing his action is overly broad and will target legal gun owners.

“Biden’s executive orders today attempting to implement a pro-criminal, anti-gun agenda show that when Joe Biden and his fellow gun-grabbers have a choice between defending the rights of law-abiding citizens or siding with violent criminals, he chooses the criminals, “Patrick Parsons, executive vice president at the American Firearms Association, told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday.

LAWSUITS ARE COMING

Second Amendment rights group, Gun Owners of America, took to social media to cast responsibility on Republican lawmakers such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) and Sen. John Cornyn (TX) for their support of bipartisan legislation last year.

“GOA warned Compromise Cornyn and Mitch McConnell of the outcome of their ‘bipartisan’ anti-gun legislation & now we’re seeing executive orders for backdoor Universal Background Checks and funding every single ‘red flag’ gun confiscation law,” the group tweeted Tuesday evening.

THE EXECUTIVE ORDER FACT SHEET

They’re going to fund every red flag law and go after gun dealers.


2 Comments
Judyann Joyner, RN
1 minute ago

“SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED”

If you want to see what new-age disarming of people looks like, have a peek at Australia. Biggest mistake of their lives, ALLOWING govt to disarm them. They are now living in a Communist HELL.

John Vieira
59 minutes ago

Lawsuits will NOT deter the criminals. Just remember what they WILL have in common with Adolf, Josef, Mao, Pol etc.,…the ABILITY to exterminate MILLIONS of their UNARMED citizens…Heck! They have achieved Goebbels dream with the no smoking and Covid Psych ops…the ‘victims’ will line up at the railway stations to board the cattle cars…

