There Is a Tried and True Solution for Judicial Tyranny

There is a solution to the judicial tyrants affecting our President’s immigration policies. Apparently, the situation isn’t unusual. Former counsel to Mitch McConnell, Mike Fragoso, said that during the Bush administration, a 90,000-person influx of Haitian boat people poured into the country. A New York judge kept enjoining the Coast Guard as it sent Haitians home.

Then-attorney general Bill Barr went to the Supreme Court, and they stepped in. The Court lifted the stay twice. Then the judge slapped a third stay, claiming they were violating the High Seas Act.

The judge planned to enjoin the United States military forces. The backup plan was to blockade Haiti because you can’t be enjoined for violating international law.

However, it would have violated international law. Ken Starr was concerned that going to Court a third time would have exhausted their patience. He was ordered to go and get the stay.

Ken Starr got the third stay. Additionally, the Court decided to stop the shenanigans and took away the district court’s jurisdiction.

That’s the solution.

Newt Gingrich suggested this last night on Life, Liberty, and Levin – take away their jurisdiction.

President Trump’s Senior Advisor Stephen Miller Has Had Enough

Stephen Miller says, “If a district court judge can be involved in the conduct of foreign policy, under no definition do we have a democracy in this country. If we get into a place in this country where district court judges could interfere and direct which General on the battlefield is going to be in charge of making which decisions? Could direct where we can send this military asset to this country, but not this country? Could direct what intelligence we could share with Israel versus with Saudi Arabia?”

“I mean, you know, not to get too philosophical, but for a long time in this country, its power has been concentrated principally in two areas, the unelected bureaucracy and the unelected judiciary.”

“And power has been increasingly concentrated in these two areas. And in the case of the hard left, the judiciary takes steps to protect the bureaucracy, further shrinks the circle in which democracy is occurring.”

“This is really fundamentally about democracy. The American people said to get these terrorist gangs the H*LL out of our country, the president has plenary authority under the constitution, under the Alien Enemies Act, under core Article 2 powers to achieve that.”

“And no district court judge who presides over some small, like, little geography of the whole country could possibly presume to have the authority to direct the expulsion of terrorists from our soil, who, by the way, are also here illegally.”

