School Girls Forced to Change in Front of a Biological Boy

Dark money billionaires are funding the dangerous trans movement, but it’s hard to understand how so many people all went crazy and fell for it at the same time.

An example of how insane it is can be found in the Deerfield Public Schools.

Deerfield, Illinois, public schools require middle school girls to change in front of biological males pretending to be girls.

The school has a gender-neutral option, and there is no reason to make young girls undress in front of a boy. When girls refused to change in front of a boy, female administrators entered the locker rooms and forced the girls to change.

A parent spoke on these issues at a school board hearing, followed by a parent of an alleged trans child.

I’d remove my daughter instantly from that school, then go full Nemesis. https://t.co/3FdZzj3gXh — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 17, 2025

A Woman Defends the Perversion

A woman at the board meeting representing LGBTs defended girls having to undress in front of a boy pretending to be a girl.

She said he’s just a kid, and she wants to protect that kid [and not the girls].

When she starts out, while wearing a t-shirt that says Protect Trans Kids, with a big dagger across the top, she says the opposition is an organization that “weaponizes religion to push the white supremacist agenda of their cisgender husbands.”

She leaned toward a parent in the audience glaring. She accused the parent of targeting a student over the parent’s “white god.”

Please take the time to watch this video. This woman stood up there and defended forcing girls undress in front of males. pic.twitter.com/Puq20jbVFb — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 17, 2025

The worst enemy of women is other women. Always virtue signaling white liberal females. pic.twitter.com/yP6S1CzEYk — Moni (@MoniFunGirl) March 17, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email