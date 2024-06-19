There Is No Black Independence Day! See You on July 4!

What I really want to say about Juneteenth I can’t say because I am white. I think MLK Jr. Day and July 4th are far better representations of who we are. To me, and I might be wrong, the only reason Democrats came up with Juneteenth is to divide us and use it against Donald Trump.

However, this gentleman, Xaviaer DuRousseau, can say exactly what I think.

We are one! God bless a united America where we can use the past to improve, not divide.

You can read more about the history here.


