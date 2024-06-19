There Is No Black Independence Day! See You on July 4!

What I really want to say about Juneteenth I can’t say because I am white. I think MLK Jr. Day and July 4th are far better representations of who we are. To me, and I might be wrong, the only reason Democrats came up with Juneteenth is to divide us and use it against Donald Trump.

However, this gentleman, Xaviaer DuRousseau, can say exactly what I think.

We are one! God bless a united America where we can use the past to improve, not divide.

Juneteenth is NOT “Black Independence Day.” Once again, the Left has sold black people our own segregation… WALK WITH ME. pic.twitter.com/ytJJyPSOPQ — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) June 18, 2024

You can read more about the history here.

